2021 Women’s SEC Championships Day 1: Relay Split Analysis

SEC – WOMEN SWIMMING & DIVING + MEN'S DIVING
Wednesday, February 17 – Saturday, February 20, 2021
W Swimming: Gabrielsen Natatorium – Athens, GA (Eastern Time Zone)
W&M Diving: Mizzou Aquatics Center – Columbia, MO (Central Time Zone)
Defending Champion: Tennessee (1x)
The headline of the first finals session at the 2021 Women’s SEC Championships came in the opening 200 medley relay, where Alabama junior Rhyan White dismantled her old best (23.81) for a huge 23.35 lead-off. That swim moves her to the #2 performer slot in history.
Here’s a breakdown of the fastest splits today from the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay, with flat-start 200 frees demarcated for 800 relay lead-offs. Note that Auburn and Georgia’s 200 medley relays were called for early takeoffs and disqualified.
50 BACKSTROKE
|Alabama
|Rhyan White
|23.35
|Kentucky
|Caitlin Brooks
|23.92
|Georgia
|Gabi Fa’Amausili
|23.96 (DQ)
|Missouri
|Meredith Rees
|24.13
|Arkansas
|Andrea Sansores
|24.64
|Texas A&M
|Kara Eisenmann
|24.8
|Auburn
|Jewels Harris
|24.86 (DQ)
|LSU
|Katarina Milutinovich
|24.96
|Tennessee
|Olivia Harper
|25.04
|Florida
|Lain Shahboz
|25.23
|South Carolina
|Bella Pantano
|25.67
|Vanderbilt
|Abby Burke
|25.79
50 BREASTSTROKE
|Tennessee
|Mona McSharry
|26.64
|Florida
|Cecilia Porter
|26.90
|Georgia
|Danielle Dellatorre
|27.04 (DQ)
|South Carolina
|Taylor Steele
|27.19
|Auburn
|Carly Cummings
|27.23 (DQ)
|Missouri
|Molly Winer
|27.25
|Kentucky
|Bailey Bonnett
|27.26
|Texas A&M
|Alaya Smith
|27.28
|Alabama
|Kaila Wong
|27.35
|LSU
|Emilie Boll
|27.38
|Arkansas
|Vanessa Herrmann
|27.59
|Vanderbilt
|Lizzy Colwell
|28.34
50 BUTTERFLY
|Missouri
|Sarah Thompson
|22.42
|Alabama
|Morgan Scott
|22.45
|Georgia
|Courtney Harnish
|22.99 (DQ)
|Kentucky
|Izzy Gati
|23.11
|South Carolina
|Janie Smith
|23.24
|Tennessee
|Trude Rothrock
|23.28
|Auburn
|Abigail Gibbons
|23.37 (DQ)
|Arkansas
|Kobie Melton
|23.55
|Florida
|Kenady Beil
|23.77
|Texas A&M
|Olivia Theall
|23.78
|Vanderbilt
|Tonner Debeer
|23.87
|LSU
|Hannah Bellina
|24.31
50 FREESTYLE
|Tennessee
|Bailey Grinter
|21.45
|Georgia
|Maxine Parker
|21.50 (DQ)
|Alabama
|Cora Dupre
|21.53
|Kentucky
|Riley Gaines
|21.58
|Texas A&M
|Chloe Stepanek
|21.63
|Missouri
|Megan Keil
|21.81
|Florida
|Katelyn Mack
|21.93
|Auburn
|Emma Steckiel
|22.09 (DQ)
|Arkansas
|Emily Barclay
|22.13
|LSU
|Olivia Taylor
|22.54
|Vanderbilt
|Eleanor Beers
|22.67
|South Carolina
|Emma Walker
|22.92
200 FREESTYLE
|Kentucky
|Riley Gaines
|1:42.44
|Tennessee
|Tjasa Pintar
|1:42.91
|Georgia
|Courtney Harnish
|1:42.96 *lead-off*
|Texas A&M
|Chloe Stepanek
|1:43.36 *lead-off*
|Florida
|Talia Bates
|1:43.38 *lead-off*
|Georgia
|Zoie Hartman
|1:43.54
|Alabama
|Morgan Scott
|1:43.69 *lead-off*
|Florida
|Katie Mack
|1:44.85
|Alabama
|Kalia Antoniou
|1:45.02
|Kentucky
|Kaitlynn Wheeler
|1:45.15
|Florida
|Kathleen Golding
|1:45.20
|Kentucky
|Izzy Gati
|1:45.22 *lead-off*
|Arkansas
|Peyton Palsha
|1:45.24 *lead-off*
|Florida
|Nikki Miller
|1:45.48
|Kentucky
|Sophie Sorenson
|1:45.78
|Texas A&M
|Caroline Theil
|1:45.79
|Alabama
|Gracie Felner
|1:45.82
|LSU
|Katarina Milutinovich
|1:45.92 *lead-off*
|Texas A&M
|Camryn Toney
|1:45.92
|LSU
|Summer Stanfield
|1:46.06
|Georgia
|Callie Dickinson
|1:46.06
|Tennessee
|Trude Rothrock
|1:46.17
|Tennessee
|Abby Samansky
|1:46.52 *lead-off*
|Auburn
|Emily Hetzer
|1:46.61 *lead-off*
|Missouri
|Amy Feddersen
|1:46.66
|Auburn
|Hannah Ownbey
|1:46.72
|Tennessee
|Claire Nguyen
|1:46.81
|Alabama
|Kensey McMahon
|1:46.83
|Texas A&M
|Jing Quah
|1:46.86
|Georgia
|Jillian Barczyk
|1:46.86
|Auburn
|Kensley Merritt
|1:46.90
|Missouri
|Samantha Porter
|1:47.02
|Auburn
|Claudia Thamm
|1:47.28
|Arkansas
|Adela Vavrinova
|1:47.29
|South Carolina
|Mari Kraus
|1:47.75
|Missouri
|Hayley Hill
|1:47.81
|LSU
|Hannah Bellina
|1:48.00
|South Carolina
|Riley Parker
|1:48.09
|Missouri
|Jane Smith
|1:48.10 *lead-off*
|South Carolina
|Emma Alexander
|1:48.30 *lead-off*
|LSU
|Sarah Thompson
|1:49.39
|Arkansas
|Brittney Pike
|1:49.43
|South Carolina
|Kaitlyn Porter
|1:50.13
|Vanderbilt
|Eleanor Beers
|1:50.87 *lead-off*
|Arkansas
|Molly Moore
|1:51.15
|Vanderbilt
|Alina Stout
|1:51.98
|Vanderbilt
|Krislyn Porter
|1:52.05
|Vanderbilt
|Taylor Ward
|1:52.10
White, along with the rest of the Alabama girls, looked exceptional tonight. Cora Dupre had one of the best splits of the field and was a bit faster than her 21.85 200 free relay split when she was at Indiana last season at Big Tens. Morgan Scott set a new personal best and Alabama record in her 200 free lead-off, and dropped a huge 22.45 fly leg, while the Crimson Tide soared to new school records in both relays.
Kentucky led the way with 118 points to Alabama’s 116 when scoring the two relays, and the Wildcats also snapped a school record in the 200 medley relay. Riley Gaines had two very impressive splits tonight, both 21.53 on the end of UK’s 200 medley relay and a heroic 1:42.44 field-best split to help them to the 800 relay win.
Tennessee, which won both of these relays last year and are looking to defend their team title, isn’t off to as hot a start as last year. The Lady Vols were just fourth today in the 200 medley, while they were fifth in the 800 free relay. Tjasa Pintar‘s 800 free relay anchor and Mona McSharry‘s field-leading 26.64 breast leg on the medley were impressive, though, along with Bailey Grinter‘s field-leading 21.45 medley anchor.
Mizzou’s Sarah Thompson, meanwhile, threw down the top 50 fly split in the nation this season with a 22.42.
Georgia recovered well with one of just three sub-7:00 relays in the 800 free relay, and though their medley got DQ’d, their splits were quite strong. Courtney Harnish had the best lead-off in the field, going 1:42.96 to hit a lifetime best for the Bulldogs.