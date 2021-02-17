2021 Women’s SEC Championships Day 1: Relay Split Analysis

SEC – WOMEN SWIMMING & DIVING + MEN’S DIVING

Wednesday, February 17 – Saturday, February 20, 2021

W Swimming: Gabrielsen Natatorium – Athens, GA (Eastern Time Zone)

W&M Diving: Mizzou Aquatics Center – Columbia, MO (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Tennessee (1x) (results)

The headline of the first finals session at the 2021 Women’s SEC Championships came in the opening 200 medley relay, where Alabama junior Rhyan White dismantled her old best (23.81) for a huge 23.35 lead-off. That swim moves her to the #2 performer slot in history.

Here’s a breakdown of the fastest splits today from the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay, with flat-start 200 frees demarcated for 800 relay lead-offs. Note that Auburn and Georgia’s 200 medley relays were called for early takeoffs and disqualified.

50 BACKSTROKE

Alabama Rhyan White 23.35 Kentucky Caitlin Brooks 23.92 Georgia Gabi Fa’Amausili 23.96 (DQ) Missouri Meredith Rees 24.13 Arkansas Andrea Sansores 24.64 Texas A&M Kara Eisenmann 24.8 Auburn Jewels Harris 24.86 (DQ) LSU Katarina Milutinovich 24.96 Tennessee Olivia Harper 25.04 Florida Lain Shahboz 25.23 South Carolina Bella Pantano 25.67 Vanderbilt Abby Burke 25.79

50 BREASTSTROKE

Tennessee Mona McSharry 26.64 Florida Cecilia Porter 26.90 Georgia Danielle Dellatorre 27.04 (DQ) South Carolina Taylor Steele 27.19 Auburn Carly Cummings 27.23 (DQ) Missouri Molly Winer 27.25 Kentucky Bailey Bonnett 27.26 Texas A&M Alaya Smith 27.28 Alabama Kaila Wong 27.35 LSU Emilie Boll 27.38 Arkansas Vanessa Herrmann 27.59 Vanderbilt Lizzy Colwell 28.34

50 BUTTERFLY

Missouri Sarah Thompson 22.42 Alabama Morgan Scott 22.45 Georgia Courtney Harnish 22.99 (DQ) Kentucky Izzy Gati 23.11 South Carolina Janie Smith 23.24 Tennessee Trude Rothrock 23.28 Auburn Abigail Gibbons 23.37 (DQ) Arkansas Kobie Melton 23.55 Florida Kenady Beil 23.77 Texas A&M Olivia Theall 23.78 Vanderbilt Tonner Debeer 23.87 LSU Hannah Bellina 24.31

50 FREESTYLE

Tennessee Bailey Grinter 21.45 Georgia Maxine Parker 21.50 (DQ) Alabama Cora Dupre 21.53 Kentucky Riley Gaines 21.58 Texas A&M Chloe Stepanek 21.63 Missouri Megan Keil 21.81 Florida Katelyn Mack 21.93 Auburn Emma Steckiel 22.09 (DQ) Arkansas Emily Barclay 22.13 LSU Olivia Taylor 22.54 Vanderbilt Eleanor Beers 22.67 South Carolina Emma Walker 22.92

200 FREESTYLE

Kentucky Riley Gaines 1:42.44 Tennessee Tjasa Pintar 1:42.91 Georgia Courtney Harnish 1:42.96 *lead-off* Texas A&M Chloe Stepanek 1:43.36 *lead-off* Florida Talia Bates 1:43.38 *lead-off* Georgia Zoie Hartman 1:43.54 Alabama Morgan Scott 1:43.69 *lead-off* Florida Katie Mack 1:44.85 Alabama Kalia Antoniou 1:45.02 Kentucky Kaitlynn Wheeler 1:45.15 Florida Kathleen Golding 1:45.20 Kentucky Izzy Gati 1:45.22 *lead-off* Arkansas Peyton Palsha 1:45.24 *lead-off* Florida Nikki Miller 1:45.48 Kentucky Sophie Sorenson 1:45.78 Texas A&M Caroline Theil 1:45.79 Alabama Gracie Felner 1:45.82 LSU Katarina Milutinovich 1:45.92 *lead-off* Texas A&M Camryn Toney 1:45.92 LSU Summer Stanfield 1:46.06 Georgia Callie Dickinson 1:46.06 Tennessee Trude Rothrock 1:46.17 Tennessee Abby Samansky 1:46.52 *lead-off* Auburn Emily Hetzer 1:46.61 *lead-off* Missouri Amy Feddersen 1:46.66 Auburn Hannah Ownbey 1:46.72 Tennessee Claire Nguyen 1:46.81 Alabama Kensey McMahon 1:46.83 Texas A&M Jing Quah 1:46.86 Georgia Jillian Barczyk 1:46.86 Auburn Kensley Merritt 1:46.90 Missouri Samantha Porter 1:47.02 Auburn Claudia Thamm 1:47.28 Arkansas Adela Vavrinova 1:47.29 South Carolina Mari Kraus 1:47.75 Missouri Hayley Hill 1:47.81 LSU Hannah Bellina 1:48.00 South Carolina Riley Parker 1:48.09 Missouri Jane Smith 1:48.10 *lead-off* South Carolina Emma Alexander 1:48.30 *lead-off* LSU Sarah Thompson 1:49.39 Arkansas Brittney Pike 1:49.43 South Carolina Kaitlyn Porter 1:50.13 Vanderbilt Eleanor Beers 1:50.87 *lead-off* Arkansas Molly Moore 1:51.15 Vanderbilt Alina Stout 1:51.98 Vanderbilt Krislyn Porter 1:52.05 Vanderbilt Taylor Ward 1:52.10

White, along with the rest of the Alabama girls, looked exceptional tonight. Cora Dupre had one of the best splits of the field and was a bit faster than her 21.85 200 free relay split when she was at Indiana last season at Big Tens. Morgan Scott set a new personal best and Alabama record in her 200 free lead-off, and dropped a huge 22.45 fly leg, while the Crimson Tide soared to new school records in both relays.

Kentucky led the way with 118 points to Alabama’s 116 when scoring the two relays, and the Wildcats also snapped a school record in the 200 medley relay. Riley Gaines had two very impressive splits tonight, both 21.53 on the end of UK’s 200 medley relay and a heroic 1:42.44 field-best split to help them to the 800 relay win.

Tennessee, which won both of these relays last year and are looking to defend their team title, isn’t off to as hot a start as last year. The Lady Vols were just fourth today in the 200 medley, while they were fifth in the 800 free relay. Tjasa Pintar‘s 800 free relay anchor and Mona McSharry‘s field-leading 26.64 breast leg on the medley were impressive, though, along with Bailey Grinter‘s field-leading 21.45 medley anchor.

Mizzou’s Sarah Thompson, meanwhile, threw down the top 50 fly split in the nation this season with a 22.42.

Georgia recovered well with one of just three sub-7:00 relays in the 800 free relay, and though their medley got DQ’d, their splits were quite strong. Courtney Harnish had the best lead-off in the field, going 1:42.96 to hit a lifetime best for the Bulldogs.