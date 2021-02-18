No Top 12 Scratches for Women’s SEC Champs Day 2 Prelims

SEC – WOMEN SWIMMING & DIVING + MEN’S DIVING

Wednesday, February 17 – Saturday, February 20, 2021

W Swimming: Gabrielsen Natatorium – Athens, GA (Eastern Time Zone)

W&M Diving: Mizzou Aquatics Center – Columbia, MO (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Tennessee (1x) (results)

The 2021 Women’s SEC Championships continue tomorrow, as Kentucky and Alabama lead after each winning a relay tonight in Athens. No top-12 scratches were found on the heat sheets for tomorrow morning’s prelims session, which features the 500 free, 200 IM and 50 free.

THURSDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEETS

Riley Gaines is out of the 50 free, where she was the 14th seed (22.52). Gaines had a big night tonight, splitting 21.58 on the end of Kentucky’s third-place 200 medley relay, which broke a school record, and splitting 1:42.44 on Kentucky’s winning 800 free relay. Gaines’ other three entries, which it looks like she’s sticking to, are the 200 free on Friday and the 100 free/200 fly double on Saturday. She did this same event lineup last year.

Gillian Davey and Anna Havens Rice are both out of the 200 IM for Kentucky, too, but don’t appear in any other individual event tomorrow. Davey was seeded 21st and Rice 24th. Neither raced on either relay tonight, though they each have three other entries they may be focusing on– both are also entered in the 400 IM/100 breast double and 200 breast. Davey did that lineup last year.

Tennessee’s Tjasa Pintar, who anchored the Lady Vol 800 free relay in a 1:42.91, is out of the 50 free to focus solely on the 200 IM, where she’s seeded ninth.