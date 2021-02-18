2021 ACC Women’s Championships: Day 1 Relay Split Analysis

2021 ACC Women’s CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first day of the 2021 ACC Women’s Championships are in the books, and so far as expected the UVA women take the early lead just after the 200 medley relay, 800 free relay, and 3-meter diving. In case you missed it, UVA set a new NCAA record in the 200 medley relay at 1:32.93. The Cavaliers also won the 800 free relay at 6:54.31, comfortably breaking 7 minutes and the ACC meet record by a second. But let’s take a closer look at some of the fastest relay splits in the pool this evening not just from UVA but from all 12 competing ACC teams.

While UNC backstroker Grace Countie hit sub-24 in the water for the Tar Heels’ 200 medley relay, juniors Sophie Lindner and Heidi Lowe were missing in Greensboro. Lindner and Lowe joined Countie and Allie Reiter for their current season best of 1:37.69. This evening, the Tar Heels took 7th in the event at 1:37.91. Lindner and Lowe were also members of UNC’s sub-7:10 relay from last season. Tonight, the UNC 800 free relay took 10th at 7:14.77.

In the 200 medley relay, NC State sophomore Katharine Berkoff posted the 4th-fastest 50 back in history at 23.37 leading off the Wolfpack’s second place relay. Also swimming under 24 seconds were backstrokers UVA’s Caroline Gmelich (23.70) and UNC’s Countie (23.90). UVA’s Alexis Wenger hit a blazing 26.03 in the 50 breast, easily one of the top-25 fastest splits in history. NC State’s Sophie Hansson also hit 26.31 while Louisville’s Kaylee Wheeler posted the only other sub-27 swim at 26.41. UVA’s Alexa Cuomo had the fastest fly split by a half second at 22.58, the only sub-23 fly split. Likewise, UVA also had the fastest free split thanks to Kate Douglass‘ 20.62. NC State’s Kylee Alons also went sub-21 with a 20.82.

Into the 800 free relay, UVA swam the top 3 fastest splits of the event, led by senior Paige Madden (1:42.96), freshman Alex Walsh (1:43.19), and sophomore Ella Nelson (1:43.49). NC State’s Berkoff had the next fastest 200 free, hitting the 4th sub-1:44 split at 1:43.72. UVA also had the fastest lead-off leg from Kyla Valls, touching in at 1:44.67.

50 Back

NC State Katharine Berkoff 23.37 UVA Caroline Gmelich 23.70 UNC Grace Countie 23.90 Florida State Tania Quaglieri 24.26 Notre Dame Carly Quast 24.33 Louisville Ashlyn Schoof 24.48 Duke Emma Shuppert 24.60 Virginia Tech Emma Atkinson 24.78 Boston College Maura Grimes 25.25 Georgia Tech Allie Paschal 25.51 Pitt Kayla Graham 25.64 Miami Alaina Skellett 25.98

50 Breast

UVA Alexis Wenger 26.03 NC State Sophie Hansson 26.31 Louisville Kaylee Wheeler 26.40 Miami Emma Sundstrand 27.47 Duke Sarah Foley 27.65 UNC Allyson Reiter 27.66 Notre Dame Coleen Gillilan 27.71 Florida State Hannah Womer 27.84 Georgia Tech Nicole Williams 28.00 Virginia Tech Anna Landon 28.09 Pitt Kate Fuhrmann 28.09 Boston College Anna Milia 30.25

50 Fly

UVA Alexa Cuomo 22.58 NC State Sirena Rowe 23.02 Virginia Tech Joelle Vereb 23.20 Florida State Elise Olsen 23.22 Notre Dame Cailey Grunhard 23.27 Duke Rachel Peroni 23.35 Louisville Christiana Regenauer 23.65 Pitt Sophie Yendell 23.79 UNC Elizabeth Vannote 23.88 Georgia Tech Lindsey Merk 24.32 Boston College Katie Drumm 24.57 Miami Isabel Traba 24.64

50 Free

UVA Kate Douglass 20.62 NC State Kylee Alons 20.82 Louisville Gabi Albiero 21.62 Florida State Rebecca Moynihan 21.65 Virginia Tech Sarah Shackelford 22.01 Notre Dame Rachel Wittmer 22.06 Duke Shayna Hollander 22.29 Boston College Haley Dolan 22.46 UNC Brieanna Romney 22.47 Georgia Tech Catriona Macgregor 22.54 Pitt Emma Wilson 22.78 Miami Carmen Martinez 23.03

200 Free

UVA Paige Madden 1:42.96 UVA Alex Walsh 1:43.19 UVA Ella Nelson 1:43.49 NC State Katharine Berkoff 1:43.72 NC State Kylee Alons 1:44.25 Virginia Tech Reka Gyorgy 1:44.27 UVA Kyla Valls 1:44.67 *lead-off NC State Julia Poole 1:44.82 *lead-off Virginia Tech Sarah Shackelford 1:45.42 Georgia Tech Brooke Switzer 1:45.62 *lead-off Virginia Tech Emma Atkinson 1:45.65 *lead-off NC State Katie Moore 1:45.69 Louisville Alena Kraus 1:46.03 *lead-off Louisville Diana Dunn 1:46.41 Florida State Phoebe Griffiths 1:46.54 *lead-off Miami Savannah Barr 1:46.76 *lead-off Duke Quinn Scannell 1:46.78 *lead-off Duke Sarah Foley 1:47.35 Louisville Tristen Ulett 1:47.37 UNC Amy Dragelin 1:47.37 *lead-off Louisville Paige Hetrick 1:47.41 Notre Dame Luciana Thomas 1:47.42 Florida State Kertu Alnek 1:47.93 Miami Adrianna Cera 1:47.95 Duke Olivia Tighe 1:48.07 Virginia Tech Loulou Vos 1:48.16 UNC Addison Smith 1:48.24 Duke Carly Perri 1:48.26 Florida State Tania Quaglieri 1:48.32 Notre Dame Skylar Fore 1:48.32 Georgia Tech Arianna Sakellaris 1:48.70 Miami Carmen Martinez 1:48.71 UNC Elizabeth Vannote 1:48.77 Pittsburgh Shahar Menahem 1:49.06 Georgia Tech Morgan Johnson 1:49.08 Pittsburgh Madison Nalls 1:49.08 Notre Dame Madeline Laporte 1:49.10 Georgia Tech Kyrsten Davis 1:49.41 Miami Sydney Knapp 1:49.48 Notre Dame Sydney Whiting 1:49.59 *lead-off Pittsburgh Daisy Anderson 1:50.23 UNC Courtney Isley 1:50.39 Pittsburgh Abigail Grottle 1:50.55 *lead-off Florida State Hannah Womer 1:50.78 Boston College Alison Kea 1:51.39 *lead-off Boston College Nicole Barkemeyer 1:53.31 Boston College Sophia Miller 1:54.31 Boston College Sofia Zinis 1:54.90

Women’s 200 Medley Relay – Timed Finals

UVA – 1:32.93 NC State – 1:33.52 Louisville – 1:36.15 Florida State – 1:36.97 Notre Dame – 1:37.37 Duke – 1:37.79 UNC – 1:37.91 Virginia Tech – 1:38.08 Pittsburgh – 1:40.30 Georgia Tech – 1:40.37 Miami – 1:41.12 Boston College – 1:42.53

Women’s 800 Free Relay – Timed Finals