2021 ACC Women’s Championships: Day 1 Relay Split Analysis

2021 ACC Women’s CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 17th – Saturday, February 20th | Prelims: 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST) (Except Wednesday’s timed finals, which begin at 5:15 EST)
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- Defending Champion: University of Virginia (x1) (results)
- Format: 25 Yards/Short Course Yards (SCY)
- Championship Central: Here
- Championship Manual
- Live Results
- Psych Sheets (uncut)
- Day 1 Results
The first day of the 2021 ACC Women’s Championships are in the books, and so far as expected the UVA women take the early lead just after the 200 medley relay, 800 free relay, and 3-meter diving. In case you missed it, UVA set a new NCAA record in the 200 medley relay at 1:32.93. The Cavaliers also won the 800 free relay at 6:54.31, comfortably breaking 7 minutes and the ACC meet record by a second. But let’s take a closer look at some of the fastest relay splits in the pool this evening not just from UVA but from all 12 competing ACC teams.
While UNC backstroker Grace Countie hit sub-24 in the water for the Tar Heels’ 200 medley relay, juniors Sophie Lindner and Heidi Lowe were missing in Greensboro. Lindner and Lowe joined Countie and Allie Reiter for their current season best of 1:37.69. This evening, the Tar Heels took 7th in the event at 1:37.91. Lindner and Lowe were also members of UNC’s sub-7:10 relay from last season. Tonight, the UNC 800 free relay took 10th at 7:14.77.
In the 200 medley relay, NC State sophomore Katharine Berkoff posted the 4th-fastest 50 back in history at 23.37 leading off the Wolfpack’s second place relay. Also swimming under 24 seconds were backstrokers UVA’s Caroline Gmelich (23.70) and UNC’s Countie (23.90). UVA’s Alexis Wenger hit a blazing 26.03 in the 50 breast, easily one of the top-25 fastest splits in history. NC State’s Sophie Hansson also hit 26.31 while Louisville’s Kaylee Wheeler posted the only other sub-27 swim at 26.41. UVA’s Alexa Cuomo had the fastest fly split by a half second at 22.58, the only sub-23 fly split. Likewise, UVA also had the fastest free split thanks to Kate Douglass‘ 20.62. NC State’s Kylee Alons also went sub-21 with a 20.82.
Into the 800 free relay, UVA swam the top 3 fastest splits of the event, led by senior Paige Madden (1:42.96), freshman Alex Walsh (1:43.19), and sophomore Ella Nelson (1:43.49). NC State’s Berkoff had the next fastest 200 free, hitting the 4th sub-1:44 split at 1:43.72. UVA also had the fastest lead-off leg from Kyla Valls, touching in at 1:44.67.
50 Back
|NC State
|Katharine Berkoff
|23.37
|UVA
|Caroline Gmelich
|23.70
|UNC
|Grace Countie
|23.90
|Florida State
|Tania Quaglieri
|24.26
|Notre Dame
|Carly Quast
|24.33
|Louisville
|Ashlyn Schoof
|24.48
|Duke
|Emma Shuppert
|24.60
|Virginia Tech
|Emma Atkinson
|24.78
|Boston College
|Maura Grimes
|25.25
|Georgia Tech
|Allie Paschal
|25.51
|Pitt
|Kayla Graham
|25.64
|Miami
|Alaina Skellett
|25.98
50 Breast
|UVA
|Alexis Wenger
|26.03
|NC State
|Sophie Hansson
|26.31
|Louisville
|Kaylee Wheeler
|26.40
|Miami
|Emma Sundstrand
|27.47
|Duke
|Sarah Foley
|27.65
|UNC
|Allyson Reiter
|27.66
|Notre Dame
|Coleen Gillilan
|27.71
|Florida State
|Hannah Womer
|27.84
|Georgia Tech
|Nicole Williams
|28.00
|Virginia Tech
|Anna Landon
|28.09
|Pitt
|Kate Fuhrmann
|28.09
|Boston College
|Anna Milia
|30.25
50 Fly
|UVA
|Alexa Cuomo
|22.58
|NC State
|Sirena Rowe
|23.02
|Virginia Tech
|Joelle Vereb
|23.20
|Florida State
|Elise Olsen
|23.22
|Notre Dame
|Cailey Grunhard
|23.27
|Duke
|Rachel Peroni
|23.35
|Louisville
|Christiana Regenauer
|23.65
|Pitt
|Sophie Yendell
|23.79
|UNC
|Elizabeth Vannote
|23.88
|Georgia Tech
|Lindsey Merk
|24.32
|Boston College
|Katie Drumm
|24.57
|Miami
|Isabel Traba
|24.64
50 Free
|UVA
|Kate Douglass
|20.62
|NC State
|Kylee Alons
|20.82
|Louisville
|Gabi Albiero
|21.62
|Florida State
|Rebecca Moynihan
|21.65
|Virginia Tech
|Sarah Shackelford
|22.01
|Notre Dame
|Rachel Wittmer
|22.06
|Duke
|Shayna Hollander
|22.29
|Boston College
|Haley Dolan
|22.46
|UNC
|Brieanna Romney
|22.47
|Georgia Tech
|Catriona Macgregor
|22.54
|Pitt
|Emma Wilson
|22.78
|Miami
|Carmen Martinez
|23.03
200 Free
|UVA
|Paige Madden
|1:42.96
|UVA
|Alex Walsh
|1:43.19
|UVA
|Ella Nelson
|1:43.49
|NC State
|Katharine Berkoff
|1:43.72
|NC State
|Kylee Alons
|1:44.25
|Virginia Tech
|Reka Gyorgy
|1:44.27
|UVA
|Kyla Valls
|
1:44.67 *lead-off
|NC State
|Julia Poole
|
1:44.82 *lead-off
|Virginia Tech
|Sarah Shackelford
|1:45.42
|Georgia Tech
|Brooke Switzer
|
1:45.62 *lead-off
|Virginia Tech
|Emma Atkinson
|
1:45.65 *lead-off
|NC State
|Katie Moore
|1:45.69
|Louisville
|Alena Kraus
|
1:46.03 *lead-off
|Louisville
|Diana Dunn
|1:46.41
|Florida State
|Phoebe Griffiths
|
1:46.54 *lead-off
|Miami
|Savannah Barr
|
1:46.76 *lead-off
|Duke
|Quinn Scannell
|
1:46.78 *lead-off
|Duke
|Sarah Foley
|1:47.35
|Louisville
|Tristen Ulett
|1:47.37
|UNC
|Amy Dragelin
|
1:47.37 *lead-off
|Louisville
|Paige Hetrick
|1:47.41
|Notre Dame
|Luciana Thomas
|1:47.42
|Florida State
|Kertu Alnek
|1:47.93
|Miami
|Adrianna Cera
|1:47.95
|Duke
|Olivia Tighe
|1:48.07
|Virginia Tech
|Loulou Vos
|1:48.16
|UNC
|Addison Smith
|1:48.24
|Duke
|Carly Perri
|1:48.26
|Florida State
|Tania Quaglieri
|1:48.32
|Notre Dame
|Skylar Fore
|1:48.32
|Georgia Tech
|Arianna Sakellaris
|1:48.70
|Miami
|Carmen Martinez
|1:48.71
|UNC
|Elizabeth Vannote
|1:48.77
|Pittsburgh
|Shahar Menahem
|1:49.06
|Georgia Tech
|Morgan Johnson
|1:49.08
|Pittsburgh
|Madison Nalls
|1:49.08
|Notre Dame
|Madeline Laporte
|1:49.10
|Georgia Tech
|Kyrsten Davis
|1:49.41
|Miami
|Sydney Knapp
|1:49.48
|Notre Dame
|Sydney Whiting
|
1:49.59 *lead-off
|Pittsburgh
|Daisy Anderson
|1:50.23
|UNC
|Courtney Isley
|1:50.39
|Pittsburgh
|Abigail Grottle
|
1:50.55 *lead-off
|Florida State
|Hannah Womer
|1:50.78
|Boston College
|Alison Kea
|
1:51.39 *lead-off
|Boston College
|Nicole Barkemeyer
|1:53.31
|Boston College
|Sophia Miller
|1:54.31
|Boston College
|Sofia Zinis
|1:54.90
Women’s 200 Medley Relay – Timed Finals
- UVA – 1:32.93
- NC State – 1:33.52
- Louisville – 1:36.15
- Florida State – 1:36.97
- Notre Dame – 1:37.37
- Duke – 1:37.79
- UNC – 1:37.91
- Virginia Tech – 1:38.08
- Pittsburgh – 1:40.30
- Georgia Tech – 1:40.37
- Miami – 1:41.12
- Boston College – 1:42.53
Women’s 800 Free Relay – Timed Finals
- UVA – 6:54.31
- NC State – 6:58.48
- Virginia Tech – 7:03.50
- Louisville – 7:07.22
- Duke – 7:10.46
- Georgia Tech – 7:12.81
- Miami – 7:12.90
- Florida State – 7:13.57
- Notre Dame – 7:14.43
- UNC – 7:14.77
- Pittsburgh – 7:18.92
- Boston College – 7:33.91