2021 Big Ten Women’s Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2021 BIG TEN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Big Ten Women’s Championships kick-off tonight, starting with the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay timed finals. The meet is running for 4.5 days this season due to COVID-19 protocols, and a couple of interesting wrinkles note the season; Michigan recently dealt with a two-week training, practice & competition ban due to too many positive COVID-19 tests, while Rutgers is redshirting the vast majority of its roster.

Meanwhile, Iowa and Michigan State both learned of program cuts in 2020, although the Iowa women have successfully had their program reinstated.

TUESDAY NIGHT HEAT SHEETS

200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • Big Ten meet record – 1:34.16, Indiana (2018)
  • Big Ten record – 1:33.89, Indiana (2018)
  • NCAA automatic qualifying time – 1:36.40
  • Defending champion: Michigan (1:34.21)

Top 3

  1. Ohio State – 1:34.46
  2. Northwestern – 1:36.20
  3. Michigan – 1:36.34

The top three teams were the only teams able to get under the automatic qualifying time for NCAAs, led by the Ohio State women in a huge victory. The Buckeyes were the class of the field, posting a 1:34.46 to rattle the meet record and win by almost two seconds over Northwestern’s 1:36.20 and Michigan’s 1:36.34.

OSU was led off by freshman Emily Crane in a big 23.66, followed by Hannah Bach (26.03), Kit Kat Zenick (22.87) and Freya Rayner (21.90). Zenick is also a freshman, and the Buckeyes smashed their school record of 1:35.17. Bach, meanwhile, was blazing; her split was the #10 split in history, and she’s the #4 50 breast split in history behind Lilly King, Jorie Caneta and Kasey Carlson.

In second, Northwestern set a new school record, with Emma Lepisova (24.54), Sophie Angus (26.76) and Miriam Guevara (23.45) running the first three legs. Senior Maddie Smith dropped a hammer, splitting 21.45 to anchor and pass Michigan for second.

For Michigan, Maggie MacNeil dropped the fastest 50 back in history, going 23.02 to edge her own 23.05. They were only 28.33 with freshman Claire Tuttle on the breaststroke leg, giving up the lead by the breast-to-fly exchange, though Olivia Carter (23.26) and Daria Pyshnenko (21.73) were strong on the back-end to get the Wolverines an auto cut for NCAAs.

In the third heat, Indiana posted a 1:37, but was disqualified for their backstrokers’ toes being above the gutter on the start. Penn State broke through for a fourth-place finish at 1:38.14, getting a 21.88 anchor from Madeleine Cooke, while Wisconsin also went under 1:39 for fifth (1:38.65) without using their star freshman Phoebe Bacon.

800 FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • Big Ten meet record – 6:54.58, Michigan (2019)
  • Big Ten record – 6:50.03, Michigan (2018)
  • NCAA automatic qualifying time – 7:00.86
  • Defending champion: Wisconsin (6:55.84)

TEAM SCORES

  1. Ohio State University              64   2. Northwestern University            56
  3. Michigan, University of            54   4. Pennsylvania State University      52
  5. Wisconsin, University of, Madi     50   6. University of Minnesota            48
  7. University of Nebraska-Lincoln     46   8. Iowa, University of                44
  9. Michigan State University          40  10. Purdue University                  34
 11. University of Illinois             32  12. Rutgers University                 30

