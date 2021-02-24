Ohio State’s Hannah Bach Swims One of the Fasets 50 Breast Splits in History

2021 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Tuesday, February 23rd to Saturday, February 27th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (6pm Saturday)

Minneapolis, MN (Central Time Zone)

Ohio State (1x) (results)

Live Results

Streaming: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Championship Central

Ohio State sophomore Hannah Bach split 26.03 on the Buckeyes’ 200 medley relay on Tuesday as competition began at the swimming portion of the 2021 Big Ten Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships.

Only 3 swimmers in history have split faster than that on the breaststroke leg of the 200 medley relay, and two of them have World Championship or Olympic medals.

All-Time Fastest Splitters, 50 Yard Breaststroke, 200 Medley Relay

Lilly King, Indiana – 25.36 (2019 Big Ten Championships) Jorie Caneta, Texas A&M – 25.54 (2017 NCAA Championships) Kasey Carlson, USC – 25.78 (2014 NCAA Championships) Hannah Bach, Ohio State – 26.03 (2021 Big Ten Championships) Kayla Brumbaum, NC State – 26.06 (2017 NCAA Championships)

Lilly King has the 2 fastest splits in history and has split sub-26 seconds 7 times. The rest of the world combined has only done so twice.

With that split, Bach pulled Ohio State back in to the women’s 200 medley relay after Michigan leadoff leg Maggie MacNeil split the fastest 50 yard backstroke leadoff in history at 23.02.

Ohio State would eventually cruise to a relay win, touching in 1:34.46 – almost two seconds ahead of the field.

The Ohio State women hadn’t won the 200 medley relay at the Big Ten Championships since they took back to back titles in 1982 and 1983, which were the first two years of the women’s swimming & diving Big Ten championships.

And so Ohio State opened their Big Ten title defense with a resounding victory and a school record – by seven tenths of a second. The old record of 1:35.17 was set last season, when they finished 2nd in this race. Only the breaststroke leg, Bach, and freestyle leg, Rayner, return from that relay; backstroke leadoff Emily Crane and KitKat Zelnick are both new to the team.

That opening relay reitterated how deep Ohio State was last season. They both graduated more points than any other Big Ten team (287.5) and returned more points than any Big Ten team (932).

Early indications are that the favored Ohio State Buckeyes could turn this into a runaway sooner rather than later, if they keep the momentum up.

But they’re not the only team swimming well. Northwestern, without their star Calypso Sheridan (an Australian who stayed home this season) and with head coach Jeremy Kipp moving on to USC proved that Katie Robinson, promoted to lead the program this season, has plenty of magic of her own to continue the ‘Cats’ momentum.

Northwestern’s second-place finish broke their school record in the event as well.

With Michigan coming back later in the session and winning the 800 free relay without having to use Maggie MacNeil, the Wolverines aren’t going to give up on the team battle easily.

And it’s not like their medley relay was bad. They had 3 very good legs, and just don’t have the breaststroker this season to stay close with a very well-rounded Ohio State team.

Given that they missed two weeks of team training earlier this month, coming out with a “fastest all-time swim” and a Big Ten title in the first two events of the meet should give them confidence, and momentum can sometimes overcome paper at these high-intensity conference championships.

The most interesting relay choice of the night goes to the Wisconsin women, who left Phoebe Bacon off the 200 medley relay, giving that spot to another freshman, Kaylyn Schoof, instead. The end result for Wisconsin was a 5th place finish in the 200 medley relay and a 4th-place finish in the 800 free relay. Coming away from day 1 with those finishes and Bacon available for their last 3 relays is a good position for the Badgers.

Fastest Backstroke Splits:

Team Swimmer Split Michigan Maggie MacNeil 23.02 Ohio State Emily Crane 23.66 Northwestern Emma Lepisova 24.54 Penn State Marie Schobel 24.66 Wisconsin Kaylyn Schoof 24.81 Nebraska Autumn Haebig 24.96 Indiana Bailey Kovac 25.31 Illinois Athena Salafatinos 25.36 Iowa Julia Koluch 25.44 Purdue Tessa Wrightson 25.73 Michigan State Samantha Villiani 25.77 Rutgers Kathleen Dougherty 26.6 Minnesota Emily Cook TP Error

Fastest Breaststroke Splits:

Team Swimmer Split Ohio State Hannah Bach 26.03 Northwestern Sophie Angus 26.76 Indiana Emily Weiss 26.85 Michigan State Erin Szara 27.09 Purdue Riley Kishman 27.5 Wisconsin Jenna Silvestri 27.53 Penn State Carly Hart 27.7 Nebraska Ella Stein 28.09 Iowa Aleksandra Olesiak 28.26 Michigan Claire Tuttle 28.33 Illinois Divya Kale 28.78 Rutgers Delaney Carey 29.46 Minnesota Emma Lezer TP Error

Fastest Fly Splits:

Team Swimmer Split Ohio State KitKat Zenick 22.87 Michigan Olivia Carter 23.26 Northwestern Miriam Guevara 23.45 Indiana Elizabeth Broshears 23.49 Iowa Mallory Jump 23.54 Wisconsin Isabel Lampre 23.71 Penn State Margaret Markvardt 23.9 Illinois Abigail Cabush 24.29 Nebraska Caitlin Cairns 24.32 Michigan State Abbey Neveling 24.52 Purdue Sylvia Kobylak 24.76 Rutgers Kasja Dymek 25 Minnesota Emma Linscott TP Error

Fastest Free Splits:

Team Swimmer Split Northwestern Madeline Smith 21.45 Indiana Ashley Turak 21.6 Michigan Daria Pyshenko 21.73 Penn State Madeleine Cook 21.88 Ohio State Freya Rayner 21.9 Nebraska Alexa Kucera 22.57 Wisconsin Mara Newman 22.6 Illinois Lillian Olson 22.76 Purdue Jade Knueppel 22.85 Iowa Madison Black 22.98 Michigan State Sheridan Phalen 23.22 Rutgers Lily Black 25.23 Minnesota Indy Jongman TP Error

Fastest 800 Free Relay Leadoffs

Team Swimmer Time Michigan Sophie Housey 1:45.46 Indiana Ella Ristic 1:45.33 Ohio State Kristen Romano 1:45.42 Wisconsin Lillie Hosack 1:45.03 Northwestern Ally Larson 1:45.60 Minnesota Jordan McGinty 1:46.86 Nebraska Autumn Haebig 1:45.48 Penn State Sadie Schumann 1:48.86 Iowa Macy Rink 1:46.99 Purdue Belle Hinshaw 1:47.78 Illinois Cara Bognar 1:50.24 Michigan State Sydney Kelly 1:52.03

Fastest 800 Free Relay Rolling Starts