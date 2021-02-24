Day 1 SEC Relay Analysis: Casas, Chaney Blast Elite 20-Point Back Legs

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 23 – Friday, February 26, 2021
- Columbia, MO – University of Missouri
- Prelims/Finals: 10 AM/5 PM Tues, 10 AM/6 PM Weds-Fri (Central Standard Time)
- Defending Champion: Florida (8x) (results)
All eyes were on Shaine Casas and Kieran Smith on the opening night of the Men’s SEC Championships, and two of the NCAA’s biggest stars delivered.
Smith produced the second-fastest 200 freestyle in history leading off Florida’s 800 free relay, while Casas — who also led off the Texas A&M free relay that eventually ran down the Gators — had a standout performance leading off the Aggies’ 200 medley relay.
Casas registered a 50 back time of 20.61, improving on his previous personal best time of 20.82, to slot in as the ninth-fastest swim in history while making him the fifth-fastest performer.
Leading off Florida’s relay, which would go on to win, was freshman Adam Chaney, who knocked 0.99 form his lifetime best in 20.72 to become the ninth-fastest man of all-time.
All-Time Performers, Men’s 50 Back (SCY)
- Ryan Murphy (CAL), 20.20 – 2016
- Zane Waddell (BAMA), 20.22 – 2019
- Junya Koga (MICH), 20.35 – 2014
- Connor Oslin (BAMA), 20.39 – 2017
- Shaine Casas (TAMU), 20.61 – 2021
- Daniel Carr (CAL), 20.62 – 2020
- Paul Ungur (UTAH), 20.64 – 2018
- Coleman Stewart (NCST), 20.65 – 2018
- Adam Chaney (FLOR), 20.72 – 2021
- Taylor Dale (UGA) – 2017 / Albert Subirats (ARIZ) – 2008, 20.73
Casas first broke 21 seconds at the 2020 SECs in 20.84, and then hit that 20.82 at the Art Adamson Invitational this past November.
For Chaney, he entered his first collegiate season with a best of 22.58, and then swam a 21.71 at the Auburn Fall Invite which was his PB before tonight.
The freshman ultimately led the Gators to the win in 1:23.17, with Alabama and Texas A&M tying for second in 1:23.28.
Georgia, who entered the day as the second-fastest team in the country in 1:23.60, were just shy of that time for fourth in 1:23.62. The Bulldogs had the fastest fly (Camden Murphy, 19.97) and free splits (Dillon Downing, 18.59) in the field, while Tennessee junior Michael Houlie wowed with a 22.77 breast leg for Tennessee — tying him for 10th all-time.
Check out all the splits from the 200 medley relay below:
Backstroke
|Swimmer
|School
|Split
|Shaine Casas
|Texas A&M
|20.61
|Adam Chaney
|Florida
|20.72
|Matthew Menke
|Alabama
|21.03
|Javier Acevedo
|Georgia
|21.09
|Christian Ginieczki
|Auburn
|21.51
|Jack Dahlgren
|Missouri
|21.82
|Guy Gropper
|South Carolina
|21.82
|Harrison Lierz
|Tennessee
|21.87
|Miguel Velasquez
|LSU
|21.87
|Kyle Barker
|Kentucky
|21.93
Breaststroke
|Swimmer
|School
|Split
|Michael Houlie
|Tennessee
|22.77
|Ben Patton
|Missouri
|23.19
|Dillon Hillis
|Florida
|23.26
|Tanner Olson
|Texas A&M
|23.26
|Derek Maas
|Alabama
|23.35
|Reid Mikuta
|Auburn
|23.57
|Luke Massey
|South Carolina
|23.76
|Jack Dalmolin
|Georgia
|23.97
|Mitchell Mason
|LSU
|24.01
|CJ Layne
|Kentucky
|25.20
Butterfly
|Swimmer
|School
|Split
|Camden Murphy
|Georgia
|19.97
|Danny Kovac
|Missouri
|20.04
|Nik Eberly
|Auburn
|20.25
|Colton Stogner
|Alabama
|20.29
|Jace Brown
|Texas A&M
|20.50
|Eric Friese
|Florida
|20.54
|Kayky Mota
|Tennessee
|20.65
|Mason Wilby
|Kentucky
|20.88
|Michael Petro
|LSU
|20.90
|Jordan Yip
|South Carolina
|21.38
Freestyle
|Swimmer
|School
|Split
|Dillon Downing
|Georgia
|18.59
|Matt King
|Alabama
|18.61
|Will Davis
|Florida
|18.65
|Brooks Curry
|LSU
|18.83
|Mark Theall
|Texas A&M
|18.91
|Scott Scanlon
|Tennessee
|19.10
|AJ Ross
|South Carolina
|19.14
|Kyle Leach
|Missouri
|19.37
|Matthew Yish
|Auburn
|19.40
|Louis Barker
|Kentucky
|19.83
800 FREE RELAY
The only swimmer other than Kieran Smith under 1:32 on the 800 free relay was Casas, who won’t even be swimming the 200 free later in the meet. Smith is clearly in a class of his own here, with his 1:29.48 stacking up as #2 all-time behind Dean Farris.
However, Texas A&M had more depth on their back-half legs as they ultimately came back to win by six-tenths in 6:11.63. Casas hit a best time of 1:31.28 leading off, and Mark Theall, who anchored the Aggie medley relay earlier, was strong in 1:32.52.
We also saw 1:32s from Florida’s Trey Freeman and Georgia’s Jake Magahey, while LSU notably didn’t use Brooks Curry, who owns a best of 1:32.43 from last season.
Bulldog freshman Luca Urlando, who swam a best of 1:33.33 in November, led off in 1:34.56, indicating he’s likely saving a full taper for NCAAs.
Lead-off Splits
|Swimmer
|School
|Split
|Kieran Smith
|Florida
|1:29.48
|Shaine Casas
|Texas A&M
|1:31.28
|Seth Bailey
|Tennessee
|1:33.85
|Christian Sztolcman
|Auburn
|1:33.89
|Mason Wilby
|Kentucky
|1:34.04
|Freddie Rindshoej
|Missouri
|1:34.32
|Luca Urlando
|Georgia
|1:34.56
|Tamas Novoszath
|South Carolina
|1:35.35
|Cam Auerbach
|Alabama
|1:36.17
|Emil Hassling
|LSU
|1:36.69
Flying Splits
|Swimmer
|School
|Split
|Trey Freeman
|Florida
|1:32.41
|Mark Theall
|Texas A&M
|1:32.52
|Jake Magahey
|Georgia
|1:32.55
|Zach Hils
|Georgia
|1:33.05
|Kaloyan Bratanov
|Texas A&M
|1:33.30
|Jack Dahlgren
|Missouri
|1:33.37
|Mikkel Gadgaard
|Auburn
|1:33.53
|Bradley Dunham
|Georgia
|1:33.84
|Will Jackson
|Tennessee
|1:34.25
|Jack Dubois
|Missouri
|1:34.37
|Clark Beach
|Florida
|1:34.46
|Clayton Bobo
|Texas A&M
|1:34.53
|Matthew Menke
|Alabama
|1:34.79
|Jakob Clark
|Kentucky
|1:34.87
|Grant Reed
|Missouri
|1:34.96
|Max Berg
|Kentucky
|1:35.15
|Michael Bonson
|Auburn
|1:35.31
|Hank Siefert
|Kentucky
|1:35.47
|Nolan Briggs
|Tennessee
|1:35.57
|Liam Bell
|Alabama
|1:35.70
|Miguel Cancel
|Florida
|1:35.89
|Lleyton Smith
|Auburn
|1:35.94
|Rafael Ponce de Leon
|Tennessee
|1:35.94
|Rafael Davila
|South Carolina
|1:36.29
|David Boylan
|LSU
|1:36.45
|Nicholas Perera
|Alabama
|1:36.63
|Phil Costin
|South Carolina
|1:37.19
|Chase Allison
|South Carolina
|1:37.52
|Brian McGroarty
|LSU
|1:37.86
|Adrian Spencer
|LSU
|1:38.05
When was the last time UF lost the 8free relay?
https://youtu.be/Xyq4C0aiWOg 200 Medley
I remember when Adam Chaney committed to Florida and people were saying how he was the start of top level sprint talent committing to Florida after seeing what the program did with Dressel. Coach Nesty and Jungbluth are really great coaches and I have to say, if Chaney is mainly trained by Jungbluth (just making that connection, sprinter being trained by the sprint coach) then Coach Jungbluth deserves a lot more recognition than he’s gotten.
He gets 0 recognition it’s sad how little rec assistants get