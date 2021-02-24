Day 1 SEC Relay Analysis: Casas, Chaney Blast Elite 20-Point Back Legs

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

All eyes were on Shaine Casas and Kieran Smith on the opening night of the Men’s SEC Championships, and two of the NCAA’s biggest stars delivered.

Smith produced the second-fastest 200 freestyle in history leading off Florida’s 800 free relay, while Casas — who also led off the Texas A&M free relay that eventually ran down the Gators — had a standout performance leading off the Aggies’ 200 medley relay.

Casas registered a 50 back time of 20.61, improving on his previous personal best time of 20.82, to slot in as the ninth-fastest swim in history while making him the fifth-fastest performer.

Leading off Florida’s relay, which would go on to win, was freshman Adam Chaney, who knocked 0.99 form his lifetime best in 20.72 to become the ninth-fastest man of all-time.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 50 Back (SCY)

Ryan Murphy (CAL), 20.20 – 2016 Zane Waddell (BAMA), 20.22 – 2019 Junya Koga (MICH), 20.35 – 2014 Connor Oslin (BAMA), 20.39 – 2017 Shaine Casas (TAMU), 20.61 – 2021 Daniel Carr (CAL), 20.62 – 2020 Paul Ungur (UTAH), 20.64 – 2018 Coleman Stewart (NCST), 20.65 – 2018 Adam Chaney (FLOR), 20.72 – 2021 Taylor Dale (UGA) – 2017 / Albert Subirats (ARIZ) – 2008, 20.73

Casas first broke 21 seconds at the 2020 SECs in 20.84, and then hit that 20.82 at the Art Adamson Invitational this past November.

For Chaney, he entered his first collegiate season with a best of 22.58, and then swam a 21.71 at the Auburn Fall Invite which was his PB before tonight.

The freshman ultimately led the Gators to the win in 1:23.17, with Alabama and Texas A&M tying for second in 1:23.28.

Georgia, who entered the day as the second-fastest team in the country in 1:23.60, were just shy of that time for fourth in 1:23.62. The Bulldogs had the fastest fly (Camden Murphy, 19.97) and free splits (Dillon Downing, 18.59) in the field, while Tennessee junior Michael Houlie wowed with a 22.77 breast leg for Tennessee — tying him for 10th all-time.

Check out all the splits from the 200 medley relay below:

Backstroke

Swimmer School Split Shaine Casas Texas A&M 20.61 Adam Chaney Florida 20.72 Matthew Menke Alabama 21.03 Javier Acevedo Georgia 21.09 Christian Ginieczki Auburn 21.51 Jack Dahlgren Missouri 21.82 Guy Gropper South Carolina 21.82 Harrison Lierz Tennessee 21.87 Miguel Velasquez LSU 21.87 Kyle Barker Kentucky 21.93

Breaststroke

Swimmer School Split Michael Houlie Tennessee 22.77 Ben Patton Missouri 23.19 Dillon Hillis Florida 23.26 Tanner Olson Texas A&M 23.26 Derek Maas Alabama 23.35 Reid Mikuta Auburn 23.57 Luke Massey South Carolina 23.76 Jack Dalmolin Georgia 23.97 Mitchell Mason LSU 24.01 CJ Layne Kentucky 25.20

Butterfly

Swimmer School Split Camden Murphy Georgia 19.97 Danny Kovac Missouri 20.04 Nik Eberly Auburn 20.25 Colton Stogner Alabama 20.29 Jace Brown Texas A&M 20.50 Eric Friese Florida 20.54 Kayky Mota Tennessee 20.65 Mason Wilby Kentucky 20.88 Michael Petro LSU 20.90 Jordan Yip South Carolina 21.38

Freestyle

Swimmer School Split Dillon Downing Georgia 18.59 Matt King Alabama 18.61 Will Davis Florida 18.65 Brooks Curry LSU 18.83 Mark Theall Texas A&M 18.91 Scott Scanlon Tennessee 19.10 AJ Ross South Carolina 19.14 Kyle Leach Missouri 19.37 Matthew Yish Auburn 19.40 Louis Barker Kentucky 19.83

800 FREE RELAY

The only swimmer other than Kieran Smith under 1:32 on the 800 free relay was Casas, who won’t even be swimming the 200 free later in the meet. Smith is clearly in a class of his own here, with his 1:29.48 stacking up as #2 all-time behind Dean Farris.

However, Texas A&M had more depth on their back-half legs as they ultimately came back to win by six-tenths in 6:11.63. Casas hit a best time of 1:31.28 leading off, and Mark Theall, who anchored the Aggie medley relay earlier, was strong in 1:32.52.

We also saw 1:32s from Florida’s Trey Freeman and Georgia’s Jake Magahey, while LSU notably didn’t use Brooks Curry, who owns a best of 1:32.43 from last season.

Bulldog freshman Luca Urlando, who swam a best of 1:33.33 in November, led off in 1:34.56, indicating he’s likely saving a full taper for NCAAs.

Lead-off Splits

Swimmer School Split Kieran Smith Florida 1:29.48 Shaine Casas Texas A&M 1:31.28 Seth Bailey Tennessee 1:33.85 Christian Sztolcman Auburn 1:33.89 Mason Wilby Kentucky 1:34.04 Freddie Rindshoej Missouri 1:34.32 Luca Urlando Georgia 1:34.56 Tamas Novoszath South Carolina 1:35.35 Cam Auerbach Alabama 1:36.17 Emil Hassling LSU 1:36.69

Flying Splits