Kieran Smith Blasts 1:29.48 Leading off Florida’s 800-F-R, Now #2 All-Time

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Florida junior Kieran Smith came within a few tenths of his second freestyle U.S. Open Record, as he led off Florida’s 800 free relay in 1:29.48, moving him to #2 all-time.

Smith came into tonight with a lifetime best of 1:30.11, which he did leading off Florida’s relay at last year’s SEC Championships, which put him at #4 all-time.

Fastest 200 Freestyles (SCY)

Dean Farris – 1:29.15 Kieran Smith – 1:29.48 Townley Haas – 1:29.50 Blake Pieroni – 1:29.63 Andrew Seliskar – 1:30.14

Of those five, all except Haas swam their best times leading off a 800 free relay, with Farris, Pieroni, and Seliskar all doing it at NCAAs. Despite Smith’s valiant efforts tonight, Texas A&M came out on top in tonight’s relay, snapping an 8-year winning streak for the Gators.

Last year, Smith followed up his 1:30.11 leadoff on Day 1 by swimming the fastest 500 free ever on Day 2, ripping a 4:06.32 that lowered that mark by nearly a second. He’s entered in both the 500 free and the 200 IM tomorrow, so it will be interesting to which event he ends up swimming.

Smith was faster on all four splits of his 200 free than he was at last year’s SEC Championships, but notably his finishing 50 did most of the damage, .43 seconds better. If Smith is getting better at the “endurance” part of his freestyle, that bodes well for his 500 free on Wednesday.

Smith – 2020 SECs Smith – 2021 SECs 20.85 20.68 22.53 (43.38) 22.61 (43.29) 23.20 (1:06.58) 23.09 (1:06.38) 23.53 (1:30.11) 23.10 (1:29.48)

The difference between Smith and the fastest-ever Dean Farris comes in the opening 100. In his record-breaking swim, Farris split 42.8 on the first 100.