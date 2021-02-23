2021 Men’s SEC Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first of what will be an exciting four days of racing at the 2021 SEC Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships is upon us, with a pair of timed final relays on the docket Tuesday to get things going.

The University of Florida enters the meet as the eight-time defending champions, but the Gators will certainly have their hands full this week with the likes of the upstart Georgia Bulldogs and the Shaine Casas-led Texas A&M Aggies.

Georgia comes in as the top seed in both the 200 medley and 800 free relays tonight, having established a new program record earlier this year in the former (1:23.60), while being the only school to crack 6:20 this season in the latter (6:16.42).

The Aggies are the defending champions in the 200 medley, but have graduated three quarters of that squad, while the Gators won the 800 free relay last year in a SEC Meet Record of 6:09.91. Leading off that relay last year was Kieran Smith, who unleashed the fourth-fastest 200 free in history in 1:30.11. He’ll be key this week, both in their title hopes in this relay and the overall crown.

Other storylines to keep an eye on will be the status of Florida’s distance ace Bobby Finke, who was spotted in a walking boot this week, and the South Carolina team who will be racing shorthanded.

200 MEDLEY RELAY TIMED FINAL

SEC Meet Record: 1:22.19, Alabama, 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:24.30

2020 Champion: Texas A&M, 1:23.49 (Casas, Walker, Koster, Thibert)

Florida, 1:23.17 Texas A&M / Alabama, 1:23.28 –

The Florida men picked up the win in the 200 medley relay to open the meet from Heat 2 of 3, clocking 1:23.17 to take over the top time in the NCAA this season.

Adam Chaney led them off in 20.72, and then was followed by Dillon Hillis (23.26), Eric Friese (20.54) and Will Davis (18.65). Chaney’s 50 back time is almost a full second under his previous best from the Auburn Fall Invite earlier this season (21.71).

Last season, the Gators were third, with Friese and Davis swimming almost identical splits to today. Their last win came in 2018.

Coming into the meet, Texas held the nation’s top time at 1:23.58, while Florida sat back in 12th with a 1:25.31 from November.

In the final heat, Alabama and Texas A&M tied for second overall in 1:23.28, with Georgia a close fourth in 1:23.62. The time for the Aggies is a new school record, eclipsing their 1:23.49 set in winning this race last season.

Shaine Casas edged out Chaney for the top backstroke split in 20.62, while Alabama freshman Matt King blasted a 18.61 anchor to erase their small deficit to the Aggies down the stretch.

The time for Casas is a new PB, going two-tenths under his 20.82 from the Art Adamson Invite in November.

Georgia entered the meet ranked #2 in the NCAA with their 1:23.60 school record from November, going just .02 slower here. Still, lead-off Javier Acevedo (21.09) and anchor Dillon Downing (18.59) were faster than they were early in the season. Their flyer, Camden Murphy, was the only swimmer in the field sub-20 in 19.97.

Highlighting Tennessee’s fifth-place effort was junior Michael Houlie, who torched a 22.77 breaststroke split for the Volunteers. According to USA Swimming’s Data Hub, that ties the 10th-fastest split of all-time. Houlie split 23.32 last season.

LSU topped the opening heat in a time of 1:25.61,with sophomore Brooks Curry anchored them home in a blazing 18.83.

800 FREE RELAY TIMED FINAL