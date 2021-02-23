South Carolina “Short-Handed” for Men’s SEC Swimming Championships

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 23 – Friday, February 26, 2021

Columbia, MO – University of Missouri

Prelims/Finals: 10 AM/5 PM Tues, 10 AM/6 PM Weds-Fri (Central Standard Time)

Defending Champion: Florida (8x) (results)

Live results

Live Video – SEC Network

Championship Central

The South Carolina men’s swimming team will be short-handed this week in Columbia as they begin the second portion of the 2021 SEC Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships.

In a statement posted on Instagram and attributed to head coach McGee Moody, the program announced that they will be a “little short-handed” at this week’s SEC Championships. When asked for more information about who would be absent, a spokesperson for the school said that they had no more information to share, leaving a cloud of mystery around the absences until results start rolling in.

The full statement reads:

“Our full team will not be competing this week at the SEC Men’s Swimming Championships in Columbia, Mo. in adherence to COVID-19 protocols. Our men and women, like all college athletes, have intentionally changed their lifestyles and have sacrificed much of what is normal about college in order to make it through the season. I have seen them struggle, fight and come back stronger through adversity all year. They have been flexible and resilient. For those reasons, I am proud beyond words.

“I am heartbroken for the men that have worked all year long to make it through the conference meet and have now been told that they will not be able to travel or compete with their teammates. That being said, our primary concern is the health of those athletes. Through the highs and lows the past year has brought our world, we are proud to be able to still represent our state’s flagship university in everything we do. Forever to thee!”

South Carolina didn’t scratch any top-20 seeds from the initial psych sheets before last night’s final version was published. They only have 36 individual entries headed into the meet.

The team’s top seeds are junior Rafael Davila, the 24th seed in the 1650 free (15:50.49) junior Luke Massey, the 25th seed in the 100 breaststroke (54.38), sophomore Jordan Yip, the 27th seed in the 200 breaststroke (2:00.67), and AJ Ross, the 29th seed in the 50 free (20.25).

The Gamecocks placed 9th out of 10 at last year’s SEC Championship meet, and are without their 4 best scorers from that meet. 50-point diving scorer Anton Down-Jenkins is now at North Carolina, 32-point scorer Itay Goldfaden was a senior as was 24-point scorer Kevin Liu, and the team’s best-known quantity, sprinter Lewis Burras, hasn’t competed for South Carolina since October and isn’t on the psych sheets.

This means the team’s top returning scorer is Phil Costin, who scored 22 points last season via an 8th-place finish in the 200 free.

The University of South Carolina has recorded 1,073 total COVID-19 cases among its student-body since January 1, 2021. The most recent 3-day reporting period, from February 16-18, saw 31 student positive results.