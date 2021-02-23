Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Whodunnit? Indiana Pros Throw Murder Mystery Party

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

I deeply envy that bubble ring form.

10.

You know what they say, great sprinters sprint alike.

9.

How sad it it that whenever my doorbell rings unexpectedly I just assume it’s a drug test? — Kelsi Dahlia (@kelsiwhirl) February 17, 2021

I would just assume it’s a food delivery that I forgot I ordered.

8.

“iYiYi just broke 54”

7.

I like to be productive, but I also like to nap… such a dilemma — Simone Manuel (@swimone) February 11, 2021

The age-old dilemma.

6.

If your swimmer saw a 7’1 man cheering on some fast races it was probably @shaq getting pumped up from the side lines! Thanks for coming out to the Age Group Championships! pic.twitter.com/ecBABYK7DO — SwimAtlanta (@Swim_Atlanta) February 21, 2021

A certified G.O.A.T spotted on the pool deck.

5.

Which one you choose defines you.

4.

My face when coach enters me in the 200 breast.

3.

Celebrating the 🏆 with a little 🏊 #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/c5BqkLCyTO — Virginia Swimming and Dive (@UVASwimDive) February 21, 2021

I’d celebrate too if my team just broke the record for most ever ACC titles.

2.

My record is 18k.

1.

Not gonna lie… Ali is looking reaaaaal suspicious with those shades on.

ARENA INSTAGRAM – @ARENAUSA

Arena Facebook – @ArenaUSA

Arena Twitter – @ArenaUSA

Arena USA is a SwimSwam Partner