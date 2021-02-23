Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Whodunnit? Indiana Pros Throw Murder Mystery Party

by Ben Dornan 0

February 23rd, 2021 Lifestyle, News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

I deeply envy that bubble ring form.

10.

You know what they say, great sprinters sprint alike.

9.

I would just assume it’s a food delivery that I forgot I ordered.

8.

“iYiYi just broke 54”

7.

The age-old dilemma.

6.

A certified G.O.A.T spotted on the pool deck.

5.

Which one you choose defines you.

4.

 

My face when coach enters me in the 200 breast.

3.

I’d celebrate too if my team just broke the record for most ever ACC titles.

2.

My record is 18k.

1.

Not gonna lie… Ali is looking reaaaaal suspicious with those shades on.

