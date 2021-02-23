From 1:52/4:05 to 1:48/3:50 in IM Since March, Ryan Merani Verbals to Kentucky

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

North Baltimore Aquatic Club’s Ryan Merani has verbally committed to the Kentucky Wildcats for fall 2022.

I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Kentucky! I want to thank God, and all my friends, family, and coaches who have helped me along the way. Go Cats!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 fly – 50.30

200 fly – 1:46.98

200 IM – 1:48.19

400 IM – 3:50.72

100 breast – 57.81

200 breast – 2:03.14

200 free – 1:40.72

Two women from Kentucky’s recent SEC title-winning group also came from North Baltimore: sophomore and 400 IM conference champion Lauren Poole and freshman backstroker Megan Drumm.

Since the pandemic, Merani has improved a ton in the IMs, coming down to his current bests from 2019-20 bests of 1:52.59 in the 200 and 4:05.16 in the 400. He also took four seconds off of his old 200 breast PR and three off of his 200 fly.

His IM drops have all come since November, when he went 4:01.54 in the 400. He then posted a 1:49.63 in the 200 IM in January before posted his 1:48.18 and 3:50.72 over the weekend at the York Winter Invite.

Kentucky has had a strong IM group the last few years, while Merani would’ve been #3 on the roster last season in the 200 fly. Junior Mason Wilby is the top Wildcat in the 200 fly (1:43.23) and their #2 200 IM returner (1:46.01) behind Kyle Barker (1:45.92). Daniel Orcutt is the top 400 IMer on the roster (3:46.05), while he was 1:44.37 in the 200 fly at 2020 SECs.

Merani joins Brady McInerney, Logan Ingerick and Logan Smith in the Wildcats’ class of 2026.

