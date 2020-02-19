Florida’s Kieran Smith Becomes #4 All-Time with 1:30.1 200 Free at SECs

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Florida Gators geared up for night 1 of the 2020 SEC Championships on Wednesday, with swimmers competing in the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay. Kieran Smith had a historic swim on the first leg of the Gators’ 800 free relay. Smith raced to a 1:30.11, blowing away his best by 4 seconds. That makes him the 4th fastest man in history, moving ahead of 2019 NCAA Champion Andrew Seliskar. His swim was also the 4th fastest performance ever. You can watch the race here.

ALL-TIME TOP 10 PERFORMERS – MEN’S 200 FREE

Place Swimmer Time 1 Dean Farris 1:29.15 2 Townley Haas 1:29.50 3 Blake Pieroni 1:29.63 4 Kieran Smith 1:30.11 5 Andrew Seliskar 1:30.14 6 Zach Apple 1:30.34 7 Drew Kibler 1:30.83 8 Dylan Carter 1:30.95 9 Simon Burnett 1:31.20 10 Mikel Schreuders 1:31.27

Smith smashed the former Florida school record, which was set by Shaune Fraser at a 1:31.70 back in 2009. Fraser was a 2-time NCAA Champion. This leads to some options for Smith’s individual lineup. Last year, he opted for the 400 IM, but he’s easily in the title conversation for the 200 free NCAA title. He’s the fastest man currently in the NCAA, as Harvard’s Dean Farris, who set the American Record last season, is taking a redshirt this year. Last season, Smith was the 400 IM runner-up at the SEC Championships and scored in the NCAA B final.

The Gator men went on to break the SEC Meet Record in 6:09.51. They were faster than last season’s relay, even without Maxime Rooney (who transferred to Texas) and Trey Freeman (an Olympic redshirt). Smith was joined by Gerry Quinn (1:32.63), Khader Baqlah (1:32.97), and Clark Beach (1:34.27).