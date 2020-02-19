Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Tennessee’s Erika Brown Blasts 20.5 Anchor Split on Medley Relay at 2020 SECs

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first title swims of the 2020 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships took place tonight, as swimmers geared up for the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay. The Tennessee women got off to a strong start with wins in both races.

In the 200 medley relay, Tennessee trailed heading into the anchor leg. Then entered sprint champion Erika Brown, who swam one of the fastest free splits in history to run down the field. Brown came through in 20.57 as Tennessee defended their title in 1:35.38.

Her split is tied as the 4th fastest in history. Only Olympic Champion Simone Manuel and current American Record holder Abbey Weitzeil have been faster. Brown was just a tenth shy of their mark, which Manuel and Weitzeil share in 20.45. This season, Weitzeil became the first woman to break 21 individually with a 20.90 at midseason.

The Tennessee women swept the relays tonight. Brown posted a 1:41.08 on the 2nd leg of the 800 free relay. Tomorrow’s events include the individual 50 free, where Brown will go after her own record and a 3rd-straight SEC title. She’ll also likely get another chance at the fastest 50 split ever, since the 200 free relay final takes place tomorrow night.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
From The Past

Tennessee making a statement that they came to play!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
12 minutes ago

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. While her college swimming career left a bit to be desired, her Snapchat chin selfies and hot takes on Twitter do not disappoint. She is now coaching for Loggerhead Aquatics in her hometown …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!