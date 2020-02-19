Double Winter Juniors A-Finalist Shelby Suppiger Commits to Cal

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Shelby Suppiger has verbally committed to the Cal Golden Bears. She is scheduled to arrive in the fall of 2021.

Suppiger trains with the Crown Canyon Country Club Sharks and attends Acalanes High School in Lafayette, California – less than 15 miles from the Cal campus. Crow Canyon’s head coach Ethan Hall is married to Cal swimming legend Natalie Coughlin.

Suppiger is primarily a breaststroker and finished in the A-final in both the 100 and 200 yard breaststrokes at December’s Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West meet. She finished 4th in the 200 breast and 7th in the 100 breast.

She also took 3rd in the 200 IM at the 2019 California State Championship meet as a sophomore and 7th in the 100 breast.

In long course, Suppiger’s best times of 1:11.72 and 2:37.41 in the breaststrokes, and 2:22.54 in the 200 IM, are all Summer Juniors cuts.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 23.62

100 free – 51.13

100 breast – 1:01.31

200 breast – 2:12.41

200 IM – 2:01.15

400 IM – 4:29.35

The success of sophomore Ema Rajic notwithstanding, depth in the breaststroke group has been an ongoing issue for the defending NCAA runners-up Cal over the last few years. Last year, for example, Stanford, USC, and Arizona State all out-scored Cal at the Pac-12 championships in the 100 breaststroke; the gap was more pronounced in the 200, where Stanford scored 115 points and Cal just 38.

Suppiger is in a similar spot in the 100 to where Cal’s current top 2 breaststrokers, Ema Rajic and Ali Harrison, were as juniors in high school. Suppiger’s best time in the 200 breaststroke would rank 2nd on Cal’s team this season. She would have scored in B finals in both the 100 and 200 breastrokes at the Pac-12 championships last season. Of the team’s top 4 current breaststrokers, only Rajic will still be a member of the varsity team at Cal when Suppiger arrives.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.