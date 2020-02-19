WATCH: Kieran Smith’s 1:30.1 200 Free, Day 1 SEC Race Videos

2020 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimmers competed in the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay tonight to kick off the 2020 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships. There were several notable swims on night 1, including the 4th fastest swim ever in the 200 freestyle. Florida’s Kieran Smith led off the 800 free relay in 1:30.11, a best by 4 seconds. Smith, Gerry Quinn, Khader Baqlah, and Clark Beach took down the SEC Meet Record.

Alabama’s Zane Waddell swam the 3rd fastest 50 back in history, a 20.33, to lead off the 200 medley relay. Texas A&M came from behind to win that race in school record time. Check out the men’s race videos below, courtesy of TAMU Swim on YouTube.

The women’s videos will be posted as they become available. Tennessee’s Erika Brown tied the 4th fastest relay split in history as she anchored for the Volunteers in 20.57. Brown also swam a field-best 1:41.08 on the 2nd leg of Tennessee’s winning 800 free relay.

KIERAN SMITH 200 FREE RECORD/MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY:

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY: