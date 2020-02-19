Schoenmaker Set For South African Grand Prix #2 – Durban

SOUTH AFRICAN GRAND PRIX #2 – DURBAN

Thursday, February 20th – Sunday, February 23rd

Kings Park Pool, Durban, KZ, RSA

50m (LCM)

Meet Mobile – 2020 Grand Prix Invitational Swimming Meet-KZ

The 2nd and final South African Grand Prix kicks off tomorrow, Thursday, February 20th in Durban, with swimmers grabbing another chance to shake off any racing cobwebs heading into the final stretch of the Olympic qualification season.

Although Olympic champion Chad Le Clos is not listed among the entrants, there is still plenty of talent on which to keep an eye over the course of the 4-day affair. Swimmers range from the young contingency of Dune Coetzee, Rebecca Meder, and Mattew Sates to the seasoned racer end of the spectrum of Doug Erasmus and Tatjana Schoenmaker.

Multi-national record holder and two-time 2018 Commonwealth Games champion Schoenmaker most recently competed at the Swim Cup Amsterdam last December. There in the Netherlands, the 22-year-old logged a 50m breast of 30.96, a 100m breast of 1:06.96 and a 200m breast of 2:22.30.

She owns lifetime bests of 1:06.32 in the 100m and 2:21.79 in the 200m, both from semi-finals of the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, Korea. Schoenmaker ultimately took 200m breaststroke silver there in a time of 2:22.52.

We just published the South African 2020 Olympic Games qualifying criteria as it was finally released by the nation’s federation. Swimmers are gunning for FINA ‘A’ Olympic qualifying times at the South African Championships set for the first week of April.