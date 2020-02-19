Daily Swim Coach Workout #76

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Elite International Level, Masters (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

warm-up

1×300 swim

3x

1×100 EN1 kick @2:10

3×100 75 free / 25 no free @1:40

6×25 choice drill – drill or slow perfect @40

2×25 epic under water work @40

3x

10×50 choice EN3 FAST @1:10

1×100 easy @2:30

5×100 bk/free/bk/br – recovery @1:45

3x

2×25 fly sprint w/fins @40

2×100 free EN3 FAST w/fins and paddles @1:40

1×50 easy @1:10

2x

2×100 choice EN1 kick @2:00

1×75 choice FAST kick @1:30

1×25 choice FAST kick @35

