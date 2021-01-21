SSPC: Rutgers Coach Maccoll Explains Redshirting Significant portion of Team

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
We sat down with Jonathan Maccoll, head coach of the swimming and diving program at Rutgers University. SwimSwam reported last week that Rutgers would be redshirting a significant portion of its team this year, and Maccooll was kind enough to explain the reasoning behind this. In short, because things are ever-changing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Maccoll says every athlete’s situation is different and the decision to redshirt this season is extremely fluid for whether it makes sense for that athlete or not.
Jon seems to be a wonderful coach, and it is apparent in this interview. His willingness to do what is best for each of his athletes individually is impressive. He also recognizes that his athletes have goals outside of swimming and is proud of them for working towards those. I also appreciate the fact that he wants swimmers to find the best fit for them in a school even if that means going somewhere else. If I were a parent, I would definitely want my swimmer swimming for someone like him. Also, it was great to hear how supportive the Rutgers administration has been. Having a supportive athletic director and staff is so critical to a team’s success. I see… Read more »