2021 Big 12 Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2021 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimming: Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27, 2021

Diving: Monday, March 1 – Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center – Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Texas men (24x) & Texas women (8x) (results)

Live Results

Live Video

Championship Central

SCORES AFTER DAY 1

Women:

Texas – 80 Kansas – 68 Iowa State/Texas Christian/West Virginia – 60

Men:

Texas – 80 Texas Christian/West Virginia – 66

Texas secured an early lead yesterday as they won both the women’s and men’s 800 free and 200 medley relays. They have set themselves up nicely today to extend that lead with all 3 top seeds at both the men’s and women’s meets. On the women’s side, Evie Pfeifer, Kelly Pash, and Bridget Semenuk have secured the top seed in the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 freestyle, respectively, each looking at a repeat Big 12 title.

As for the men, JohnThomas Larson and Daniel Kreuger will look to repeat as victors in the 500 and 50 freestyles. The 500 freestyle A final is unique tonight as Texas will be represented in all 8 lanes, having had the top 10 times in the prelims this morning. As for the 200 IM, brothers Jake and Carson Foster will go head-to-head for the gold with only 0.01 seconds separating their prelim swims in the event.

WOMEN’S 500 FREESTYLE

Big 12 Record: Joanna Evans (Texas) – 4:36.87 (2019)

Big 12 Meet Record: Joanna Evans (Texas) – 4:36.87 (2019)

2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:35.76

2020 Champion: Evie Pfeifer (Texas) – 4:40.13

Top 3:

Longhorn Evie Pfeifer successfully defended her title in this event, winning by over nine seconds with a time of 4:36.35. That’s the 3rd-fastest swim of her career, with her personal best of 4:35.73 coming from last December’s Texas Hall of Fame Invite.

That was the only time under the 2020 NCAA Invite time of 4:41.20, as fellow Longhorns Mary Smutny (4:45.67) and Ella Tierney (4:46.18) took 2nd and 3rd, respectively. That time was Tierney’s best in nearly four years, with her lifetime best of 4:45.14 coming from the 2017 NCSA Spring Championships.

Kansas’ Kara Church was highest-placing non-Longhorn, taking 4th with a time of 4:48.27 that’s a new lifetime best.

MEN’S 500 FREESTYLE

BIG 12 Record: Clark Smith (Texas) – 4:08.19 (2017)

BIG 12 Meet Record: Townley Haas (Texas) – 4:11.11 (2019)

2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:11.82

2020 Champion: JohnThomas Larson (Texas) – 4:16.65

Top 3:

Coby Carrozza (Texas) – 4:14.98 Drew Kibler (Texas) – 4:15.00 JohnThomas Larson (Texas) – 4:15.04

Texas freshman Coby Carrozza came out on top in an incredible close battle between three Longhorns to earn his first Big 12 individual title I this event. Coming into the final 100 yards, Carrozza was actually 4th, but he split 24.82/24.30 over the last two laps to get past Drew Kibler, JohnThomas Larson, and David Johnston to win in 4:14.98. Kibler took 2nd in 4:15.00, followed by Larson in 4:15.04. Larson was the closest to his personal best out of that group, having gone 4:14.96 twice before. Carrozza and Johnston both hit 4:14s at the Texas Hall of Fame Invite last December, while Kibler was 4:08 back in October.

Swimming in the C-final, Texas sophomore Peter Larson nearly matched his brother’s time, hitting a 4:15.26 for a new lifetime best by 0.80s.

West Virginia had four men in the A-final, with all four swimming between 4:28.17 and 4:28.77: Brendan Williams (4:28.17), Max Gustafson (4:28.31), Logan McFadden (4:28.76), and Zach Boley (4:28.77).

WOMEN’S 200 IM

Big 12 Record: Madisyn Cox (Texas) – 1:52.58 (2017)

Big 12 Meet Record: Madisyn Cox (Texas) – 1:52.82 (2017)

2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.66

2020 Champion: Kelly Pash (Texas) – 1:55.91

Top 3:

Kelly Pash (Texas) – 1:55.13 Kate Stewart (Kansas) – 1:58.00 Lucia Rizzo (Iowa State) – 2:00.13

Texas’ Kelly Pash joined Pfeifer in defending her individual title, winning tonight with a 1:55.13 that’s a new personal best for her. Pash won last year in 1:55.91, then lowered her best to 1:55.40 at December’s Texas Hall of Fame Invite.

Kansas’ Kate Stewart was the only other woman under 2:00, touching in 1:58.00, followed by Iowa State’s Lucia Rizzo in 2:00.13.

MEN’S 200 IM

BIG 12 Record: John Shebat (Texas) – 1:39.64 (2019)

BIG 12 Meet Record: Will Licon (Texas) – 1:41.67 (2015)

2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.34

2020 Champion: Matthew Willenbring (Texas) – 1:43.98

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE

Big 12 Record: Rebecca Millard (Texas), Grace Ariola (Texas) – 21.73 (2017, 2018)

Big 12 Meet Record: Hee-Jin Chang (Texas) – 21.87 (2009)

2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 21.66

2020 Champion: Bridget Semenuk (Texas) – 22.33

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE

BIG 12 Record: Joseph Schooling (Texas)g – 18.76 (2017)

BIG 12 Meet Record: Joseph Schooling (Texas) – 18.76 (2017)

2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.96

2020 Champion: Daniel Krueger (Texas) – 19.19

WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY FINAL

Big 12 Record: Texas – 3:29.51 (2018)

Big 12 Meet Record: Texas – 3:29.51 (2018)

2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:31.66

2020 Champion: Texas – 3:32.63

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY

BIG 12 Record: Texas (Texas) – 2:59.22 (2017)

BIG 12 Meet Record: Texas (Texas) – 3:04.13 (2020)

2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:05.95

2020 Champion: Texas – 3:04.13

Team Scores After Day 2

Women:

Men: