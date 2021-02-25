2021 ACC Men’s Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2021 ACC Men’s Swimming Championships

The second night of the 2021 ACC Men’s Championships will consist of finals of the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free, as well as timed finals of the 200 free relay.

The 500 free will feature three NC State swimmers, including top Ross Dant and 2019 champion Eric Knowles. The pair will be looking to hold off a field that includes last year’s 2nd and 3rd place finishers, Virginia’s Jack Walker and Notre Dame’s Jack Hoagland.

Georgia Tech’s Caio Pumputis took the top seed in the 200 IM this morning as the only man under 1:44. He won this event in 2019 and finished 2nd last year, and he’s on form, he should be the favorite to win.

Louisville Cardinals will fill half of the lanes in tonight’s 50 free A-final, and Haridi Sameh will swim in lane 4 after putting up the fastest time of the morning with a 19.14. He’s likely to face a challenge from UVA freshman Matt Brownstead, who had the fastest time in the conference this season coming into today, and Pitt’s Blaise Vera, who sports a lifetime best of 19.10 from the fall of 2019.

The session will wrap up with the 200 free relay. With four 50 free A-finalists, plus Nick Albiero available, the Cardinals are looking like the favorites to win, although obviously nothing is guaranteed, especially after the speed explosion we saw in the 200 medley relay last night. It’s worth mentioning that the last time a team besides NC State or Florida State won this event was 2011, when Duke won.

Scores After Day 1 (Including All Diving)

While the live results currently only include the 3m diving event, Meet Mobile (and our math) shows that this is what the team scores look currently with all three diving events and the first two relays all taken into account:

UNC – 304 Virginia Tech – 249 Louisville – 238 Miami (FL) – 207 FSU – 205 Georgia Tech – 191 NC State – 174 Duke – 152 Pitt – 120 UVA – 106 Notre Dame – 82 Boston College – 66

500 Free – Finals

ACC Record – 4:09.13, Anton Ipsen (NC State), 2018

ACC Meet Record – 4:10.00, Matt McLean (Virginia), 2010

2020 Champion – Zach Yeadon (Notre Dame), 4:10.39

Top 3:

As expected, this turned into a fun race in which the top three returners from last year ended up taking the top three spots this year. Notre Dame’s Jack Hoagland took the early lead, hitting the way halfway mark at 2:03. NC State’s Ross Dant hung with Hoagland early on, then passed him after the halfway point. But Hoagland wasn’t done yet, and moved ahead of Dant on the final 50, hanging on to win 4:11.26 to 4:12.21. That’s a new best time for Hoagland, whose previous best time came from his 4:12.15 to take 3rd at last year’s ACCs. Dant clipped a few tenths off of 4:12.54 in this morning’s prelims, his previous lifetime best. UVA’s Jack Walker stayed in 3rd for essentially the entire race, ultimately finishing 3rd in 4:13.34, about a second slower than his 2nd place time of 4:11.93 last year.

200 IM – Finals

ACC Record – 1:39.35, Andreas Vazaois (NC State), 2019

Meet Record – 1:41.24, Andreas Vazaois (NC State), 2017

2020 Champion – Ted Schubert (Virginia) – 1:43.09

50 Free – Finals

ACC record – 18.56, Ryan Held (NC State), 2017

Meet Record – 18.68, Ryan Held (NC State), 2018

2020 Champion –Nyls Korstanje (NC State), 19.25

200 Free Relay – Timed Finals