Torri Huske Breaks National High School Record in 100y Fly in Virginia

Oakton High School sophomore Anthony Grimm wasn’t the only jaw-dropper at the Virginia Class 6 State Championships on Friday. In addition to Grimm’s electric medley relay leadoff, another sophomore, Torri Huske swam into the annals of high school swimming history in the 100 fly.

Huske, who swims for Yorktown High School in Arlington, won the girls’ 100 fly in 51.29. That’s the fastest time ever swum in high school competition. It cleared both the official NISCA National Public School Record of 51.62 that was set by Beata Nelson of Verona Area High School in Wisconsin in November, 2015; and the Independent School (and unofficial overall high school record) of 51.53 done by Katie McLaughlin of Santa Margarita Catholic in California in May, 2015. McLaughlin’s time remains the Independent High School Record.

Huske’s time ranks 2nd all-time in 15-16 age group history. The only swimmer faster is the aforementioned Beata Nelson, who swam 51.08 at the 2014 Minneapolis Grand Prix. That swim was done while representing her club team, and not her high school team, so doesn’t count as a high school mark, although Nelson was still a high school student at the time.

Comparative Splits:

Huske, new National Public School Record – 23.69/27.60 = 51.29

Nelson, old National Public School Record – 23.98/27.64 = 51.62

McLaughlin, National Independent School Record – 24.35/27.18 = 51.53

For Huske to out-split Nelson, who has amazing underwaters and speed, on the front-half is the most significant split. To see McLaughlin’s back half split at half-a-second faster is not surprising, given McLaughlin’s history in the 200 fly (especially at the time of this record).

Fastest All-Time 15-16s, Girls’ 100 yard fly

Beata Nelson, 2014 – 51.08 Torri Huske, 2019 – 51.29 Olivia Bray, 2017 – 51.48 Regan Smith, 2018 – 51.63 Grace Oglesby, 2015 – 51.75

Huske’s previous best, done in December, was 51.72: good for 4th all-time in the history of the 15-16 age group.

Lexi Cuomo of Centreville High school took 2nd in 52.01, which cuts almost 9-tenths from her lifetime best and moves her to 10th place all-time in the 17-18 age group. While Huske was on the winning Yorktown medley relay, swimming fly and splitting 23.04, Cuomo swam fly on Centreville’s relay and was significantly faster – 22.72. That split for Cuomo would’ve been 4th-best in finals at NCAAs last year.