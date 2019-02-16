Watch: HS Sophomore Anthony Grimm Blasts 20.87 Medley Relay Leadoff

Oakton high school sophomore Anthony Grimm has been putting up some impressive times the last couple of weekends, but tonight was the icing on the cake, as he leadoff Oakton’s 200 medley relay at the Virginia Class 6 state championships with an eye-popping 20.87.

In terms of context, only Cal’s Daniel Carr (20.85) and Utah’s Paul Ungar (20.64) were faster at last year’s NCAA Division I championships.

Grimm’s not a one-trick pony: he won the 50 free tonight with a 19.67 that ranks 6th all-time in the 15-16 age group, and anchored Oakton’s winning 200 free relay with a 19.28. He also had the fastest time in the prelims of the 100 back, putting up a 48.97, but for some reason does not appear to have competed in the final.

