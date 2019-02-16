2019 HS Easterns Day 1: Freiman Breaks 32-Year-Old 100 FL Record

2019 Eastern Interscholastic Swimming and Diving Championship

Day one of the Eastern Interscholastic Championships, held at Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, PA, started off with 5 broken records, one of them breaking a 32-year-old meet record.

Girls Team Results- After Day One

Penn Charter- 302 (TIE) Episcopal/ Germantown- 267 — Greenwich- 216.5 Notre Dame- 191

Boys Team Results- After Day One

Andover- 302 Episcopal- 251.5 Brunswick- 246 Mercersburg- 237 Hill- 213

In the morning prelims session, 3 records were broken. The first record of the prelims session was broken by Max Hunger of Andover in the 200 free. Hunger broke the F&M pool record with a 1:37.70, just nipping Giles Smith’s 2010 mark of 1:37.96. Later in finals, Hunger re-broke his morning pool record again with a 1:37.54 to clinch the state title.

Pennington’s David Curtiss broke his own state meet record in the 50 free. Curtiss broke his own meet record with a 19.70, eclipsing his 2018 mark of 19.97.

Andover’s Lance Freiman had the most notable record of the meet in the 100 fly. Freiman’s top prelims time of 48.08 broke the Meet Recordd by one one-hundredth of a second. The record he broke was set by SwimSwam co-founder Mel Stewart all the way back in 1987: one year before Stewart made his first Olympic team in 1988.

In the evening finals session, 2 new records were broken. The Andover boys swam a pool and meet record in the 200 medley relay with a 1:29.42. The relay was swam by Jack Warden (22.94 BK), Neil Simpson (24.95 BR), Lance Freiman (21.29 FL), and Arnold Su (20.24 FR).

Germantown’s Emma Atkinson broke the pool record and meet record in the 200 free with a 1:46.59. Atkinson won the event by almost 4 seconds, and nearly dropped 2 seconds off her prelims time (1:48.78) to dominate the pool record (1:48.31) and go on to nip the meet record by 0.01 seconds.

Switching gears to the girls 50 free, Greenwich’s Kate Hazlett broke the 19-year-old meet record of 22.93 with a 22.87.

The second and final day of the meet will feature the 100 free, 500 free, 100 back, 100 breast, and 400 free relay. Prelims begin at 8:30 am ET, finals will begin at 4 pm ET.