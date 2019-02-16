Australian Sprinter Eloise Riley Commits to the Cal Golden Bears for 2019-20

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sydney, Australia’s Eloise Riley has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim for the University of California, Berkeley beginning with the 2019-20 season. She will join a class of 2023 that also includes Anna Kalandadze, Ashlyn Fiorilli, Ayla Spitz, Chloe Clark, Danielle Carter, Emma Davidson, Isabel Ivey, Rachel Klinker, and Sarah DiMeco.

Riley attends Pymble Ladies College and is a member of the Knox Pymble Swim Club. She is a two-time 50/100m free champion at school nationals and her top time of 25.90 in the 50 free is a school record. Last year, Riley was named Swimmer of the Year at her high school, and also received the Pierre De Coubertin Award. In addition, she has received her school’s Bronze, Silver, Gold Medallion for high level of achievement in academics and varsity sports.

In club swimming, Riley placed third in the 50 free at Australian club nationals. She was fourth in the 50 free at Australian Age Group Championships in April, notching PBs in the 50/200 free at the meet.

Riley was a four-sport athlete in high school, competing in soccer, field hockey and cross country in addition to swimming. She comes from a long line of NCAA swimmers: her mother and aunt swam at Harvard and her uncle swam for Stanford.

Best LCM times (converted to SCY):

50 free – 25.90 (22.61)

100 free – 57.83 (50.65)

200 free – 2:05.99 (1:50.62)

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.