Claire Curzan Ties National Independent High School Record in 100 Fly

2021 4A NCHSAA State Championships

February 12-13, 2021

Triangle Aquatics Center, Cary, NC

Short Course Yards

Results on Meet Mobile “2021 4A NCHSAA State Championships”

At the 2021 North Carolina 4A High School State Championships, age-group star and US National Team member Claire Curzan broke the national independent school record and swam the fastest time in a high school meet in history in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 50.35.

Claire Curzan @athleticscghsnc ties the @NFHS_Org National Record with a 50.35 in the 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Butterfly! **Fun fact it’s her record from the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ 4A Championships! **#NCHSAASWIM pic.twitter.com/TSqEouLJ78 — NCHSAA (@NCHSAA) February 13, 2021

The junior from Cardinal Gibbons High School helped lead her team to an 8th place finish at the meet. In addition to her 100 fly performance, Curzan also won the 100 backstroke in a time of 51.57 and split a 48.73 leading-off the 400 freestyle relay. Although Curzan was also on the 200 medley relay, her split wasn’t published as the team was disqualified.

Split Comparison: Claire Curzan’s 100 Yard Butterfly 2020 NCHSAA Champs v. 2021 NCHSAA Champs

Meet: 2021 NCHSAA 4A Championship 2020 NCHSAA 4A Championship 50 split 23.34 23.44 100 split 27.01 26.91 Final Time: 50.35 50.35

Curzan originally set the 100 butterfly record at last year’s State Championships. A sophomore at the time, Curzan shattered Tori Huske’s old National High School record of 51.29 with her performance, setting a new 15-16 NAG record in the process. However, the NAG record has since been lowered as Curzan posted a time of 49.73 in August while swimming with her club team, the TAC Titans.

In addition to her short course performances, Curzan has also become one of the country’s top long course butterflies after posting a time of 56.61 in the 100m fly in November, which made her the 3rd fastest American of all-time.