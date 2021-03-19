Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Maggie MacNeil Swim 48.89 in 100 Yard Fly (RACE VIDEO)

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2021 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships came alive on Friday night. After NC State’s U.S. Open, American, and NCAA Record on Thursday, Friday’s finals session woke up a number of fast swims, including Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil, winning the 100 fly in one of the best short course swims ever.

Her 48.89 broke the old NCAA and U.S. Open Records of 49.26, previously set by Louise Hansson of USC in 2019.

That swim was Michigan’s first ever NCAA event title in the 100 fly, and the 11th event title in program history. That moves them into a tie with North Carolina for the 11th-most by a school ever.

Below, watch MacNeil’s record-breaking swim. In the yellow cap, MacNeil is next to Virginia’s Kate Douglass in the video below. Douglass is a spectacular underwater swimmer in her own right, but off that final wall, MacNeil pulls away by what looks like more than a yard on the turn alone.

That shows why MacNeil, the defending World Champion in long course, is the favorite to win the Olympic gold medal this summer in Tokyo. She’s great underwater, she’s great above the water, and has now made a habit of winning.

Nola Stevens
9 minutes ago

Wonderful swim!

This should motivate Sjöstrom to do **four** kicking workouts a day the next week!

Gary W Hall
8 minutes ago

Great swim, Maggie! So proud of you.

#MFan
1 minute ago

Un-believable! Maggie “Dressel” MacNeil… breaking through Fly barriers!! Go Blue!

Last edited 15 seconds ago by #MFan
