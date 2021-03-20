Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch Levenia Sim Break Regan Smith’s 100 Back 13-14 NAG – 51.03

2021 NCSA SPRING INVITE

Thanks to Take It Live, we now have access to race videos from the first two nights of racing at the NCSA Spring Invite. The meet is taking place this week in Orlando, Florida, and will run until Saturday, March 20.

One of the biggest swims so far was on night 3 of the meet when Levenia Sim won the women’s 100 backstroke setting a new 13-14-year-old National Age Group Record 24.00 51.03. That broke Regan Smith’s previous mark of 51.09. She got her hand on the wall ahead of silver medalist Maggie Wanazek (52.19) and Josephine Fuller (52.91).

Josh Zuchowski won the men’s event with a 21.70 46.86 and was joined on the podium by Luke Barr (46.97) and Sam Powe(47.07)

Check below to watch those races, along with all of those from days 1, 2, and 3 of the meet.

Note: We don’t yet have access to the men’s 200 backstroke final.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK FINALS

Top 3:

  1. Levenia Sim (TNT)- 51.03 *13-14 NAG
  2. Maggie Wanezek (EBSC)- 52.19
  3. Josephine Fuller (NOVA)- 52.91

 

MEN’S 100 BACK FINAL

Top 3:

  1. Josh Zuchowski (FAST)- 46.86
  2. Luke Barr (ISWM)- 46.97
  3. Sam Powe (MCC)- 47.07

WOMEN’S 100 FREE FINALS

Top 3

  1. Lexie Mulvihill (TEAM) – 49.35
  2. Zoe Skirboll (RXA) – 49.65
  3. Claire Tuggle (SMSC) – 49.69

MEN’S 100 FREE FINALS

Top 3

  1. Reese Branzell (unattached) – 43.63
  2. Will Hayon (MWWM) – 43.74
  3. Luke Barr (ISWM) – 43.81

WOMEN’S 200 FREE FINALS

Top 3:

  1. Claire Tuggle (SMSC)- 1:45.86
  2. Zoe Skirboll (RXA)- 1:46.50
  3. Ella Bathurst (TEAM)- 1:47.03

MEN’S 200 FREE FINALS

Top 3:

  1. Mason Mathias (BSL)- 1:36.64
  2. Michael Linnihan (EBSC)- 1:37.02
  3. Harris Durham (COR)- 1:37.58

WOMEN’S 400 IM FINALS

Top 3:

  1. Zoe Dixon (NOVA)- 4:08.05
  2. Grace Sheble (NOVA)- 4:09.45
  3. Caroline Sheble (NOVA)- 4:10.47

MEN’S 400 IM FINALS

Top 3:

  1. Michael Cooper (OLY)- 3:48.07
  2. Giovanni Linscheer (COR)- 3:48.08
  3. Toby Barnett (RMSC)- 3:49.42

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST FINALS

Top 3

  1. Lucy Thomas (EBSC) – 27.12
  2. Letitia Sim (TNT) – 27.64
  3. Zoe Skirboll (RXA) – 27.92

MEN’S 50 BREAST FINALS

Top 3

  1. Daniel Worth (UNAT) – 24.42
  2. Ty Spillane (ACAD) – 24.47
  3. Kael Mlinek (ISWM) – 24.67

WOMEN’S 50 BACK FINALS

Top 3:

  1. Levenia Sim (TNT)- 24.00 *Meet Record
  2. Jessica Geriane (ACAD)- 24.34
  3. Maggie Wanezek (EBSC)- 24.51

MEN’S 50 BACK FINALS

Top 3:

  1. Nathaniel Germonprez (ISWM)- 21.70
  2. Josh Zuchowski (FAST)- 21.86
  3. Luke Barr (ISWM)- 21.98

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST FINALS

Top 3:

  1. Letitia Sim (TNT)- 2:09.50
  2. Josephine Fuller (NOVA)- 2:12.77
  3. Zoe Skirboll (RXA)- 2:12.61

MEN’S 200 BREAST FINALS

Top 3:

  1. Aidan Duffy (NOVA)- 1:57.28
  2. Luke Barr (ISWM)- 1:57.65
  3. Toby Barnett (RMSC)- 1:57.87

WOMEN’S 1000 FREE FINAL HEAT

Top 3

  1. Lucy Malys (OLY) – 9:39.58
  2. Claire Dafoe (NOVA) – 9:49.16
  3. Kaitlin Russell (NOVA) – 9:57.84

MEN’S 1650 FREE FINAL HEAT

Top 3

  1. Levi Sandidge (COR) – 14:57.96
  2. Gio Linscheer/Trey Dickey (COR) – 15:10.03

WOMEN’S 200 BACK FINALS

Top 3

  1. Josephine Fuller (NOVA) – 1:52.73
  2. Maggie Wanezek (EBSC) – 1:53.57
  3. Zoe Dixon (NOVA) – 1:54.06

WOMEN’S 200 FLY FINALS

Top 3:

  1. Grace Sheble (NOVA)- 1:54.43
  2. Caroline Sheble (NOVA)- 1:55.83
  3. Campbell Stoll (EBSC)- 1:56.14

MEN’S 200 FLY FINALS

Top 3:

  1. Mateo Miceli (ISWM)- 1:45.51
  2. Mason Mathias (BSL)- 1:46.03
  3. Holden Smith (RPC)- 1:46.53

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!