Watch Levenia Sim Break Regan Smith’s 100 Back 13-14 NAG – 51.03

2021 NCSA SPRING INVITE
- March 16-20, 2021
- Orlando, Florida
- Short course yards (SCY)
- Psych sheets
- Meet information
- Live stream
- Results on Meet Mobile
Thanks to Take It Live, we now have access to race videos from the first two nights of racing at the NCSA Spring Invite. The meet is taking place this week in Orlando, Florida, and will run until Saturday, March 20.
One of the biggest swims so far was on night 3 of the meet when Levenia Sim won the women’s 100 backstroke setting a new 13-14-year-old National Age Group Record 24.00 51.03. That broke Regan Smith’s previous mark of 51.09. She got her hand on the wall ahead of silver medalist Maggie Wanazek (52.19) and Josephine Fuller (52.91).
Josh Zuchowski won the men’s event with a 21.70 46.86 and was joined on the podium by Luke Barr (46.97) and Sam Powe(47.07)
Check below to watch those races, along with all of those from days 1, 2, and 3 of the meet.
Note: We don’t yet have access to the men’s 200 backstroke final.
WOMEN’S 100 BACK FINALS
Top 3:
- Levenia Sim (TNT)- 51.03 *13-14 NAG
- Maggie Wanezek (EBSC)- 52.19
- Josephine Fuller (NOVA)- 52.91
MEN’S 100 BACK FINAL
Top 3:
- Josh Zuchowski (FAST)- 46.86
- Luke Barr (ISWM)- 46.97
- Sam Powe (MCC)- 47.07
WOMEN’S 100 FREE FINALS
Top 3
- Lexie Mulvihill (TEAM) – 49.35
- Zoe Skirboll (RXA) – 49.65
- Claire Tuggle (SMSC) – 49.69
MEN’S 100 FREE FINALS
Top 3
- Reese Branzell (unattached) – 43.63
- Will Hayon (MWWM) – 43.74
- Luke Barr (ISWM) – 43.81
WOMEN’S 200 FREE FINALS
Top 3:
- Claire Tuggle (SMSC)- 1:45.86
- Zoe Skirboll (RXA)- 1:46.50
- Ella Bathurst (TEAM)- 1:47.03
MEN’S 200 FREE FINALS
Top 3:
- Mason Mathias (BSL)- 1:36.64
- Michael Linnihan (EBSC)- 1:37.02
- Harris Durham (COR)- 1:37.58
WOMEN’S 400 IM FINALS
Top 3:
- Zoe Dixon (NOVA)- 4:08.05
- Grace Sheble (NOVA)- 4:09.45
- Caroline Sheble (NOVA)- 4:10.47
MEN’S 400 IM FINALS
Top 3:
- Michael Cooper (OLY)- 3:48.07
- Giovanni Linscheer (COR)- 3:48.08
- Toby Barnett (RMSC)- 3:49.42
WOMEN’S 50 BREAST FINALS
Top 3
- Lucy Thomas (EBSC) – 27.12
- Letitia Sim (TNT) – 27.64
- Zoe Skirboll (RXA) – 27.92
MEN’S 50 BREAST FINALS
Top 3
- Daniel Worth (UNAT) – 24.42
- Ty Spillane (ACAD) – 24.47
- Kael Mlinek (ISWM) – 24.67
WOMEN’S 50 BACK FINALS
Top 3:
- Levenia Sim (TNT)- 24.00 *Meet Record
- Jessica Geriane (ACAD)- 24.34
- Maggie Wanezek (EBSC)- 24.51
MEN’S 50 BACK FINALS
Top 3:
- Nathaniel Germonprez (ISWM)- 21.70
- Josh Zuchowski (FAST)- 21.86
- Luke Barr (ISWM)- 21.98
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST FINALS
Top 3:
- Letitia Sim (TNT)- 2:09.50
- Josephine Fuller (NOVA)- 2:12.77
- Zoe Skirboll (RXA)- 2:12.61
MEN’S 200 BREAST FINALS
Top 3:
- Aidan Duffy (NOVA)- 1:57.28
- Luke Barr (ISWM)- 1:57.65
- Toby Barnett (RMSC)- 1:57.87
WOMEN’S 1000 FREE FINAL HEAT
Top 3
- Lucy Malys (OLY) – 9:39.58
- Claire Dafoe (NOVA) – 9:49.16
- Kaitlin Russell (NOVA) – 9:57.84
MEN’S 1650 FREE FINAL HEAT
Top 3
- Levi Sandidge (COR) – 14:57.96
- Gio Linscheer/Trey Dickey (COR) – 15:10.03
WOMEN’S 200 BACK FINALS
Top 3
- Josephine Fuller (NOVA) – 1:52.73
- Maggie Wanezek (EBSC) – 1:53.57
- Zoe Dixon (NOVA) – 1:54.06
WOMEN’S 200 FLY FINALS
Top 3:
- Grace Sheble (NOVA)- 1:54.43
- Caroline Sheble (NOVA)- 1:55.83
- Campbell Stoll (EBSC)- 1:56.14
MEN’S 200 FLY FINALS
Top 3:
- Mateo Miceli (ISWM)- 1:45.51
- Mason Mathias (BSL)- 1:46.03
- Holden Smith (RPC)- 1:46.53