2021 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2021 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The University of California men’s team has gone a perfect six-for-six through two days of competition at the Pac-12 Championships, and they’ll look to keep the ball rolling on Day 3, where the Bears hold top seeds in four out of five individual events.

Junior Hugo Gonzalez is the top-ranked swimmer by more than four seconds in the 400 IM, where he’s in line to defend his title from last season, and his teammates Trenton Julian (200 free) and Reece Whitley (100 breast) are in the same position (top seed and defending champion).

Julian opted to race the 200 free over the 400 IM today, where he was seeded fourth. The senior has entered the medley event in each of the last two years at NCAAs, placing fifth in 2019.

In the 100 back, Cal junior Daniel Carr is the top returning swimmer after taking second to ASU’s Zachary Poti last season, but it’s Bear freshman Destin Lasco who comes in ranked first with his 45.21 from the mid-season dual between Cal and Stanford.

The 100 fly is the lone event where Cal doesn’t hold the top seed, as Cardinal freshman Ethan Hu leads the pack by virtue of his 45.47 done at the Stanford Invite in November.

Defending champion Ryan Hoffer, who already has an individual title in the 50 free under his belt here in Houston, comes in ranked third, while Arizona senior Noah Reid holds the #2 seed. In the 400 medley relay on Sunday, the three of them were within a tenth of each other on their fly splits, with Hoffer going 45.05 and Reid and Hu both splitting 45.11.

TEAM SCORES (THRU DAY 2 + DIVING)

Stanford, 339 Cal, 334 Arizona, 271 Utah, 235 USC, 190

400 IM Prelims

Pac-12 Record: 3:35.29, Abrahm DeVine (STAN), 2018

Pac-12 Championship Record: 3:36.60, Hugo Gonzalez (CAL), 2020

(CAL), 2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:39.16

2020 Champion: Hugo Gonzalez (CAL), 3:36.60

Defending champion Hugo Gonzalez was a class above the field on back and breast in the prelims of the 400 IM, cruising in for the Heat 3 win in a time of 3:38.87 to qualify first for the final by almost five seconds.

This performance launches the 22-year-old Cal junior into fourth in the NCAA rankings this season, as it’s his first 400 IM of the 2020-21 campaign. It also gets him under the ‘A’ cut in a second event.

Prior to going 3:36.60 to win last year’s final, the Spaniard was 3:41.31 in the prelims.

Runner-up to Gonzalez in the 200 IM on Monday, Arizona’s David Schlicht won the second heat in 3:43.64 to claim Lane 5 in tonight’s final, with the redshirt sophomore holding a season-best of 3:40.93 from December.

Cal senior Sean Grieshop easily topped the opening heat in 3:43.77 for third overall, just over a second off his season-best of 3:42.69 that now ranks him 10th in the country. His junior teammate Chris Jhong, who set a best time in last year’s prelims in 3:41.41, qualified fourth in 3:44.88, his fastest swim of the season by three seconds.

A trio of freshmen — Stanford’s Rick Mihm, Cal’s Tyler Kopp and Arizona’s Jake Hand — locked down the final three spots in the ‘A’ final, all hitting personal best times. For Mihm and Hand, it was their first time cracking 3:50.

100 Fly Prelims

Pac-12 Record: 44.18, Austin Staab (STAN), 2009

Pac-12 Championship Record: 44.66, Austin Staab (STAN), 2011

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 45.05

2020 Champion: Ryan Hoffer (CAL), 44.85

USC senior Nikola Miljenic went off in the penultimate heat of the 100 fly, throwing down a personal best time by nearly six-tenths to qualify first for tonight’s final in 45.59. The 22-year-old Croatian established his previous PB of 46.16 while placing sixth last season, and now slots himself into 13th in the national rankings.

2020 winner Ryan Hoffer produced his fastest time of the season from Heat 2 in 45.69 to qualify second overall, while top seed coming in Ethan Hu topped the final heat for third in 45.75. The Stanford freshman ranks 10th in the NCAA this season after going 45.47 in November.

Arizona senior Noah Reid hit a new best from Miljenic’s heat to advance in fourth, going 45.90 to lower his 45.95 from the 2019 Minneota Invite.

Fifth and sixth-place qualifiers, Cardinal freshman Jonny Affeld and Bear senior Jarod Hatch, also established PBs in making the ‘A’ final.

200 Free Prelims

Pac-12 Record: 1:30.14, Andrew Seliskar (CAL), 2019

Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:31.07, Andrew Seliskar (CAL), 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:32.05

2020 Champion: Trenton Julian (CAL), 1:33.17

100 Breast Prelims

Pac-12 Record: 50.04, Kevin Cordes (ARIZ), 2014

Pac-12 Championship Record: 50.78, Carsten Vissering (USC), 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.67

2020 Champion: Reece Whitley (CAL), 50.85

100 Back Prelims