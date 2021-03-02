2021 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs

2021 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Note: while the Pac-12 men’s meet has a C-final, it is not a scoring final. C-final swims listed below are just fun.

Cal kept things rolling during Day 3 prelims, putting 15 swimmers into ‘A’ finals tonight, including four in both the 400 IM and 100 back.

Stanford also had a good showing to put 10 swimmers in ‘A’ finals and nine in the consols, and Arizona looks to be distancing itself from USC and Utah in the battle for third.

DAY 2 UPS/MIDS/DOWNS

*Note: there won’t be any ‘C’ finals in either the 400 IM or 100 breast due to lack of entrants. The 100 back ‘C’ final run, but with only four swimmers.

Individual 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back Cal 15/7/1 4/1/- 2/2/0 3/3/1 2/1/- 4/0/0 Stanford 10/9/2 2/1/- 2/1/1 3/3/1 2/1/- 1/3/0 Arizona 8/9/4 2/0/- 2/2/3 1/1/1 2/2/- 1/4/0 USC 4/8/4 0/1/- 1/3/2 1/1/2 1/2/- 1/1/0 Utah 3/7/9 0/5/- 1/0/2 0/0/3 1/2/- 1/0/4

By all accounts Cal will take over the lead during tonight’s session, with the Bears’ hopes of winning every swimming event on the schedule still alive. While the Wildcats looks to be solidifying themselves in third, USC still has some ground to make up on Utah for fourth, with the Utes going 3/7 this morning compared to the Trojans’ 4/8.

TEAM SCORES (THRU DAY 2 + DIVING)