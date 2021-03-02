NASA Wildcat Carly Novelline Drops 1:46.8 FR, 2:01.0 FL Best Times at Club Dual

PAC V. WILD DUAL MEET
- February 28, 2021
- Lincolnshire, IL (Patriot Natatorium)
- Short course yards (SCY)
- Meet results on Meet Mobile
NASA Wildcat Aquatics 17-year-old Carly Novelline raced to two new lifetime bests on Sunday in Illinois at a club dual meet with Patriot Aquatic Club.
Novelline, a Virginia commit, swam the 200 free, 200 fly and 200 IM in one session. In the 200 free, Novelline posted a 1:46.92 to snap her old best of 1:48.33 from March 2019. She was out in a 51.88, then split 27.6/27.3 down the second 100 to drop over a second from her old PR.
In the 200 fly, Novelline clocked a 2:01.02. That event is not a focus event for her, and she dropped over 11 seconds from her old best, splitting 57.33/1:03.69.
Novelline rounded out the session with a win in the 200 IM, going 2:01.68, just missing her best of 2:01.38 from March 2020.
OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS
- WILD 13-year-old Tristan Furlow beat his old PR in the 500 free by ten seconds to go 4:44.33. The first time he broke five minutes was in October, when he went 4:54.83. He also cut three seconds off of his old best to go 1:45.76 in the 200 free and 2.5 seconds in the 200 back (2:00.15)
- Louisville commit Adry Kasemets of Patriot Aquatic Club won the 100 breast (1:03.77) and 200 breast (2:21.85).
- Virginia Tech commit Alex Eastmond won the 100 back (57.79) and 200 back (2:04.09).
DeSorbo is loving this news!
Was she even rested?