NASA Wildcat Carly Novelline Drops 1:46.8 FR, 2:01.0 FL Best Times at Club Dual

PAC V. WILD DUAL MEET

February 28, 2021

Lincolnshire, IL (Patriot Natatorium)

Short course yards (SCY)

Meet results on Meet Mobile

NASA Wildcat Aquatics 17-year-old Carly Novelline raced to two new lifetime bests on Sunday in Illinois at a club dual meet with Patriot Aquatic Club.

Novelline, a Virginia commit, swam the 200 free, 200 fly and 200 IM in one session. In the 200 free, Novelline posted a 1:46.92 to snap her old best of 1:48.33 from March 2019. She was out in a 51.88, then split 27.6/27.3 down the second 100 to drop over a second from her old PR.

In the 200 fly, Novelline clocked a 2:01.02. That event is not a focus event for her, and she dropped over 11 seconds from her old best, splitting 57.33/1:03.69.

Novelline rounded out the session with a win in the 200 IM, going 2:01.68, just missing her best of 2:01.38 from March 2020.

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS