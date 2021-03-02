NU Head Coach Katie Robinson Comments on Big Ten Success, Honest Effort DQ

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Northwestern head coach Katie Robinson to discuss the wildcats performance at the 2021 Women’s Big Ten championships. Overall, it looked like the women came out swinging, putting themselves in a tight battle with Indiana for 3rd place for much of the meet and overall finishing in 4th. Robinson also gave her thoughts on the “Honest Effort” DQ that one of her swimmers garnered on night 4 of the meet.

