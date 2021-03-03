2021 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2021 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

While they won’t win every swimming event, the Cal Bears are well on their way to a fourth straight men’s Pac-12 title as we enter the final day of competition in Houston, holding an 89-point lead on Stanford.

Winners of 11 of 12 events in the pool thus far, Cal has a great shot to claim all of Wednesday’s events, with Daniel Carr, Ryan Hoffer and Reece Whitley looking to defend their 2020 titles in the 200 back, 100 free and 200 breast.

Carr will be challenged by teammates Destin Lasco, last night’s 100 back winner, Bryce Mefford, the 2019 champion, and Hugo Gonzalez, who placed third last year but is riding high after sweeping the medley events on Monday and Tuesday.

Gonzalez was also entered in the 200 breast on Day 4 coming into the meet, but has opted for the backstroke event. The Spaniard did swim a 1:53.53 in the 200 breast as a time trial on Sunday.

Hoffer will go head-to-head with Cal’s freshman stud Bjorn Seeliger, and Whitley’s greatest challenge will come from Stanford’s Daniel Roy.

Three-time 200 fly champion Zheng Quah has graduated, which leaves last year’s runner-up, Trenton Julian, as the favorite to take down that event for the Golden Bears. Stanford freshmen Preston Forst and Ethan Hu, along with senior Alex Liang, project to be tough outs in the event. Arizona’s Brooks Fail, third in 2020, is also coming off his second-fastest 500 free ever on Monday, so he’ll be in the hunt as well.

Later in the day, senior Zach Yeadon will be favored to win the 1650 for Cal, as the transfer from Notre Dame won the ACC title last season in 14:27.93, a time that ranked him second in the NCAA in 2019-20.

TEAM SCORES (THRU DAY 3 + DIVING)

Cal, 640 Stanford, 551 Arizona, 466 Utah, 347 USC, 304

200 Back Prelims

Pac-12 Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (Cal), 2016

Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:37.87, Daniel Carr (Cal), 2020

(Cal), 2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.16

2020 Champion: Daniel Carr (Cal), 1:37.87

100 Free Prelims

Pac-12 Record: 40.76, Vladimir Morozov (USC), 2013

Pac-12 Championship Record: 41.38, Vladimir Morozov (USC), 2013

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.71

2020 Champion: Ryan Hoffer (Cal), 41.45

200 Breast Prelims

Pac-12 Record: 1:48.66, Kevin Cordes (ARIZ), 2014

Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:49.80, Andrew Seliskar (Cal), 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.61

2020 Champion: Reece Whitley (Cal), 1:49.85

200 Fly Prelims