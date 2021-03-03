Lubbock Girls Win Texas 5A Title, Hosch and Owens Rattle 5A Records

TEXAS GIRLS 5A HIGH SCHOOL CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 2, 2021

San Antonio, TX (Bill Walker Pool & Josh Davis Natatorium)

Short course yards (SCY)

The girls from Lubbock cruised to the win at the Texas 5A high school championships, winning the opening 200 medley relay and then adding runner-up finishes in the free relays.

TEAM SCORES

Lubbock – 208 Magnolia – 160 College Station A&M – 126 Friendswood/Alamo Heights – 111 *TIE*

In the 200 medley, Lubbock went 1:45.19, able to shave .02 off of the 5A record set in 2020 by Friendswood. Senior Shaena McCloud was 23.08 on the end. McCloud was the 100 free runner-up (50.92) and in the 50 free, McCloud chipped in a third-place finish (23.46).

Leading Lubbock with an individual win was sophomore Ellis Fox, who went 55.67 in the 100 fly ahead of Highland Park junior and Texas commit Lindsey Hosch (55.81). Hosch followed that with a win in the 100 breast, her 1:01.76 coming just .02 off of Emma Garfield’s 5A record from 2018.

College Station senior Kaitlyn Owens, a Texas A&M commit, won two events. She first took the 50 free, going 23.01 to come within a hundredth of her lifetime best. She just missed her 5A record in the 100 back, going 53.90, .05 from her own record, and defended her 2020 title.

Owens was also 50.14 leading off College Station’s 400 free relay, which won in 3:33.93 over Lubbock, and she dropped a 24.63 medley relay lead-off.

Earning mid-distance wins for Pflugerville Weiss was senior and Notre Dame commit Ana Herceg, who went 1:49.43 in the 200 and 4:56.91 in the 500.

