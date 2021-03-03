2021 Big Ten Men’s Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2021 BIG TEN MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Last night, Michigan got off to a strong start, winning both relays and dominating the 200 medley relay especially. Minnesota’s Max McHugh is in top form after blasting the fastest 50 breast split ever (22.40), while Indiana and Ohio State look solid, too.

We’ll know a lot more about how to the team race is shaping up once today’s prelims are through. The order has changed as compared to usual years due to the new COVID-19 schedule; the 200 IM will start us off this morning, followed by the 50 free and 500 free.

WEDNESDAY MORNING HEAT SHEETS

TEAM SCORES (through Day 1)

Ohio State – 433 Indiana – 319 Purdue – 258 Michigan – 223 Northwestern – 187 Wisconsin – 168 Minnesota – 162 Penn State – 129 Iowa – 114 Michigan State – 68

200 IM – PRELIMS

Big Ten meet record – 1:41.05, Vini Lanza (Indiana) – 2019

Big Ten record – 1:41.05, Vini Lanza (Indiana) – 2019

2020 NCAA invite time – 1:43.79

Defending champion: Andrew Loy (Ohio State), 1:42.03

Top 8

Paul Delakis (Ohio State) – 1:43.34 Wes Jekel (Wisconsin) – 1:43.78 Van Mathias (Indiana) – 1:43.94 Jacob Steele (Indiana) – 1:43.95 Trent Pellini (Purdue) – 1:44.00 Nicholas Sherman (Purdue) – 1:44.13 Caleb Aman (Wisconsin) – 1:44.28 Jared Daigle (Michigan) – 1:44.31

Wisconsin’s Wes Jekel dropped a big 1:43.78, just a half-second off of his own program record, to win the final heat over Purdue’s Trent Pellini (1:44.00).

The penultimate heat was a huge battle, as Van Mathias of Indiana took it in 1:43.94, just a hundredth ahead of his teammate Jacob Steele (1:43.95). Wisconsin picked up third in that heat with Caleb Aman (1:44.28).

In heat six, Paul Delakis of Ohio State posted a 1:43.34 for the win, edging out Purdue’s Nicholas Sherman (1:44.13).

After a 1:33 split on the 800 free relay last night, Michigan sophomore Danny Berlitz looked great in heat three, dropping a 1:45.73 to significantly improve on his previous best of 1:47.58 from two years ago. His team led the field until heat six.

Wisconsin, Indiana and Purdue each got two swimmers into the A-final here.

50 FREE – PRELIMS

Big Ten meet record – 18.69, Bowe Becker (Minnesota) – 2018

Big Ten record – 18.69, Bowe Becker (Minnesota) – 2018

2020 NCAA invite time – 19.32

Defending champion: Bruno Blaskovic (Indiana), 18.97

500 FREE – PRELIMS