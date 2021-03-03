Dressel To Leave Pro Swim Series Early To Attend Ben Kennedy’s Wedding

PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (#2)

Caeleb Dressel explained on an Instagram live stream on Tuesday night that he would only be racing the Thursday session of the 2021 Pro Swim Series, San Antonio. Dressel said that he would only be swimming one day of the meet as he needs to get back to Florida for a friend’s wedding.

Dressel will race the 100 freestyle and 200 butterfly in which he is entered as 1st seed and 6th seed, respectively. In the freestyle, he’s the only sub-47 entry with a 46.96, ahead of Ryan Held‘s 47.39. In the butterfly, his 1:56.29 sits behind Luca Urlando (1:53.84), Zach Harting (1:55.26), Trenton Julian (1:56.09), Tom Shields (1:56.12), and Gunnar Bentz (1:56.20).

Dressel is also entered in the 200 freestyle, 100 butterfly on Friday but won’t swim those events. His plans to leave after Thursday explain why he’s not entered in the 50 freestyle on Saturday which he would be entered as the top seed with his 21.15, ahead of Kristian Gkolomeev‘s 21.45.

Dressel will be returning to his home state to attend friend Ben Kennedy‘s wedding to Paige Scheriger. Dressel, Kennedy, and Scheriger swam together at the University of Florida for the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 seasons. Dressel and Kennedy went on to race for another two years while Scheriger switched to cross country for the 2016-2017 season and then swam as a redshirt junior in 2017-2018.

Dressel and Kennedy have remained close friends ever since and launched a podcast together in December 2019. The duo released 36 episodes of the podcast, the most recent of which came out on July 26, 2020.

Both Caeleb & Meghan Haila and Ben Kennedy & Paige Scheriger got engaged on the week of November 29, 2019. Meghan Haila and Ben Kennedy shared the news of their engagement via Instagram a day apart:

The Dressel wedding occurred this February and Kennedy was in attendance at the ceremony, as well as at the bachelor party:

The Pro Swim Series, San Antonio will get underway tomorrow night at 5 PM CT with the women’s and men’s 1500 freestyles.