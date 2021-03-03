Pac-12 Relay Splits: Cal’s Seeliger Drops 18.38 For Season’s Top 50 Leg

2021 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday, February 28 – Wednesday, March 3

Houston, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Cal (3x) (results)

Prelims: 11:00 AM Central Time (Days 2-4); Finals: 6:00 PM Central Time (Days 1-4)

Cal freshman Bjorn Seeliger continued his white-hot conference championship debut on Tuesday night in Houston, anchoring the Bears to victory in the 200 medley relay with the fastest 50 free split of the season thus far.

The Swedish native threw down a scintillating 18.38 split, which by all accounts is the first under 18.4 this season. Two others that have been sub-18.5 in 2020-21 are Ohio State’s Sem Andreis (18.43) and Virginia’s Matt Brownstead (18.45).

Seeliger came into the meet with a flat-start best of 19.23, and then broke 19 seconds twice in the individual event on Monday, clocking 18.88 in the heats before going 18.84 in the final. That placed him second to teammate Ryan Hoffer (18.81), and put him third in the nation overall behind fellow first-year Adam Chaney (18.76) and Hoffer.

Later that night, Seeliger (18.66) and Hoffer (18.55) helped Cal to victory in the 200 free relay, swimming second and third.

Seeliger also had a standout 41.21 anchor leg on the 400 medley relay, and swam his first-ever 200 yard free in this morning’s prelims, going 1:35.82 to take 12th before scratching the final.

The 21-year-old will be one to watch out for on Day 4, where he’ll challenge Hoffer for the conference title in the 100 free and feature prominently on Cal’s 400 free relay.

200 MEDLEY RELAY SPLITS

In addition to Seeliger’s anchor leg, there were some other notable splits from the 200 medley relay at Pac-12s tonight, including two sub-20 fly splits from Utah’s Cooper DeRyk and Hoffer.

DeRyk split 19.85, helping lead Utah to a school record and second-place finish, and Hoffer was 19.87.

Those two splits are among a handful of sub-20 fly legs this season, which includes Pittsburgh’s Blaise Vera (19.68), Georgia’s Camden Murphy (19.77), and Michigan’s River Wright (19.88).

Another Ute, Andrew Britton, out-split Reece Whitley (23.38) on breast in 23.28, as did Ryan Foote (23.37) from Arizona’s ‘B’ team.

Back Lead-offs

Swimmer School Split Daniel Carr Cal 21.11 Ogi Maric Arizona 21.72 Andrei Ungur Utah 21.89 Shane Blinkman Stanford ‘B’ 21.96 Jonny Affeld Stanford 22.10 Jack Kirby USC 22.25 Jack Anderson Arizona ‘B’ 22.25 Isaac Stump Arizona ‘C’ 22.62

Breast Splits

Swimmer School Split Andrew Britton Utah 23.28 Ryan Foote Arizona ‘B’ 23.37 Reece Whitley Cal 23.38 Sam Iida Arizona 23.52 Mario Koenigsperger USC 23.80 Daniel Roy Stanford 23.97 Ty Wells Arizona ‘C’ 24.31 Ethan Dang Stanford ‘B’ 24.47

Fly Splits

Swimmer School Split Cooper DeRyk Utah 19.85 Ryan Hoffer Cal 19.87 Alexei Sancov USC 20.28 Noah Reid Arizona 20.45 Ethan Hu Stanford 20.59 Brooks Taner Arizona ‘B’ 20.94 Aldan Johnston Arizona ‘C’ 21.50 William Tarvestad Stanford ‘B’ 21.93

Free Splits

Swimmer School Split Bjorn Seeliger Cal 18.38 Maric Ercegovic Arizona 18.95 Tai Combs Arizona ‘B’ 19.15 Finn O’Haimhirgin Utah 19.21 Mason Gonzalez Stanford 19.22 Nikola Miljenic USC 19.29 Swum Gwiazdowski Arizona ‘C’ 19.74 Neel Roy Stanford ‘B’ 21.88

TEAM SCORES (THRU DAY 3 + DIVING)