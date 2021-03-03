Gates Mills Hawken Takes Boys OHSAA D2 Title, CIH So. Holmes Hits 1:48 200 IM

OHSAA Boys D2 Swimming & Diving Championships

February 25th, 2021

C.T. Branin Natatorium, Canton, OH

Short Course Yards (25y)

Results

Top 5 Team Scores

Gates Mills Hawken – 228 Cincinnati Indian Hill – 145 Hunting Valley University School – 137 Middletown Bishop Fenwick – 99 Lexington – 98

Gates Mills Hawken took the OHSAA D2 Boys Swimming & Diving title last week, matching their girls team’s performance from the day before. The Gates Mills Hawken boys didn’t win by quite the massive margin the girls team did, but they still won the team title by a huge 83-point margin.

Gates Mills Hawken only won 2 events at the meet: the 400 free relay and diving. The 400 free relay team of senior Connor Brown (48.24), junior Will Dietz (47.20), senior Michael Butler (48.34), and senior Alex Podrez (46.54) combined for a 3:10.32, touching first by nearly 2 seconds. Gates Mills Hawken senior Angus Williams was dominant on the boards, winning 1-meter diving by 50 points, posting a final score of 483.00.

Cincinnati Indian Hill sophomore Gibson Holmes led his team to their 2nd place finish, winning 2 events, and providing some stellar relay splits. Holmes kicked off his meet with a 23.05 lead-off split on the 200 medley relay. He then went on to post a massive performance in the 200 IM, winning the race with a 1:48.20, which put him on the wall first by 3 seconds. The swim was a gigantic best time for Holmes, who had a previous lifetime best of 1:52.10, which he swam in August of 2020.

Holmes followed up his 200 IM with a win in the 100 fly, swimming a 47.97 to win the race handily. Gibson posted the fastest splits in the field on both 50s, establishing another personal best. Holmes capped his meet with a 44.74 anchor split on the Cincinnati Indian Hill 400 free relay, which came in 2nd.

Cincinnati Seven Hills senior Tim Kalin won the 100 back in a tight race with Plain City Jonathon Alder Eli Stoll, finishing in 49.05 to Stoll’s 49.23. Kalin got out to a slight early lead, splitting 23.94 on the first 50 to Stoll’s 24.11. Kalin was then able to hold the lead, as he split 25.11 coming home, while Stoll was 25.12.

Other Event Winners: