Erik Petruzzi Nails 56.17 BR at NC 14&U Champs, 4th-Fastest 13-14 Swim

2021 North Carolina Swimming Short Course Age Group Championships

February 25-28, 2021

Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, NC

Hosted by TAC Titans

SCY Format (25 yards)

Age Group: 10&U, 11-12, 13-14

Full Meet Results

Top 5 Combined Team Scores

SwimMAC Carolina- 3,586.66 TAC Titans- 2,093 Marlins Of Raleigh- 1,202.66 New Wave Swim Team- 1,060.66 North Carolina Aquatic Club- 608.5

At the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, NC, the TAC Titans hosted the 2021 North Carolina Short Course Age Group Championships, consisting of the 10&U, 11-12, and 13-14 age groups. Looking at the combined team scores, SwimMAC Carolina picked up 3,586.66 points, followed by host TAC Titans (2,093), Marlins of Raleigh (1,202.66), New Wave (1,060.66), and North Carolina Aquatic Club (608.5). A total of three age group LSC records were broken throughout the meet, as well as many top-10 age group season times and historical times.

Among the record-breakers was 14-year-old Erik Petruzzi of the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina. Petruzzi blasted a 56.17 in the 100 breast to take down the 13-14 LSC record. Petruzzi’s swim also makes him the #4 performer all-time in the 13-14 age group. Petruzzi’s time is still three whole seconds off the 2014 NAG, held by Reece Whitley (53.06). He also won the 200 breast in 2:05.45, moving him to #82 all-time.

All-Time Boys 13-14 Rankings- 100 BR SCY

53.06, Reece Whitley, 2014 53.88, Michael Andrew, 2014 55.06, Ethan Dang, 2016 56.17, Erik Petruzzi, 2021 56.19, Antonio Octaviano, 2017

Also breaking a 13-14 LSC record was 14-year-old Matthew Marsteiner of New Wave with his top 1000 free time of 9:22.73. Marsteiner’s swim now ranks as the No. 1 time in the country in the 13-14 age group. Marsteiner also picked up five other event wins during the four-day affair in Cary that all rank in the top 10 times this season:

200 free (1:41.96), #7 this season

500 free (4:33.81), #3 this season

1650 free (15:38.01), #2 this season

200 back (1:51.24), #7 this season

200 fly (1:50.57), #2 this season

13-year-old Sam Marsteiner with New Wave took second to older brother M. Marsteiner in the 500 free (4:42.46), 1000 free (9:39.06), 1650 free (16:08.38). Also highlighting the 13-14 boys was Mecklenburg’s Nate Hohm (14). Hohm went on to pick up four event wins: 50 free (21.73), 100 free (47.15), 100 IM (52.96), 200 IM (1:56.93). Hohm’s 100 IM is now the No. 1 swim for 13-14 boys this season.

On the girls’ 13-14 side, a quartet of top swimmers faced off numerous times throughout the meet, all picking up individual wins. SwimMAC 13-year-old Avery Klamfoth first picked up wins in the 200 fly (2:03.18) and 200 IM (2:03.46) . She then won the 100 breast with the No. 4 time this season at 1:03.00. Taking second in the race was TAC Titans 14-year-old Lilly Ann Willis at 1:03.26, ranking 5th among 13-14 girls this season. Willis also picked up wins in the 200 breast (2:17.16) and 400 IM (4:21.88), with the latter ranking 7th this season. In the 200 breast, Klamforth placed second at 2:17.70. Willis’ time now ties Klamforth’s season best for 4th in the US since September 2020.

In the 400 IM, Klamforth once again took second at 4:23.14, fending off 14-year-old Nicole Zettel of TAC Titans (4:23.59). In the 200 back, Willis placed second at 2:01.71, behind Zettel’s winning time of 2:00.25. Zettel also went on to take wins in the 500 free (4:53.76), 1000 free (10:05.48), and 100 back (56.39). Zettel’s 1000 free ranks 6th in the nation this season while her 500 free ranks 8th. In the 200 IM race that SwimMAC’s Klamforth won, Zettel was the runner-up in 2:03.59.

Another TAC Titan, 13-year-old Meredith Whelehan, took apart in the racing in Cary. Whelehan went on to sweep the 50 free (23.54), 100 free (50.86), and 200 free (1:50.62). She also placed second in the 500 free to teammate Zettel at 4:54.73. Whelehan was also the 1000 free runner-up to Zettel, clocking in 10:18.06.

Among the 11-12 boys, SwimMAC’s Mike Rice and East Carolina’s Owen Lin had 8 head-to-head battles throughout the weekend. In the end, Rice and Lin had four wins and four losses against each other. In the 100-yard fly, Rice’s winning time of 54.57 broke the 11-12 LSC record, which ranks No. 2 for 11-12 boys this season. Speaking of season rankings, Rice and Lin appear in the top-10 times in the eight events they swam over the weekend. The table below shows Rice and Lin’s times in each event, including the winner in bold and their season ranking in parentheses.

Rice currently holds the top time in the 50 fly at 24.73 while Lin’s highest rank is 2nd in the 200 fly at 2:02.39. Rice and Lin both earned separate wins to total 5 event wins a piece. Rice won the 100 back (58.69) while Lin won the 500 free (5:03.63), which ranks 7th in his age group this season.

Rice Lin 50 FR 22.85 (#3) 23.38 (#7) 100 FR 50.13 (#7) 50.07 (#3) 200 FR 1:50.97 (#5) 1:50.01 (#4) 50 FL 24.73 (#1) 25.20 (#4) 100 FL 54.57* (#2) 55.68 (#8) 200 FL 2:04.43 (#5) 2:02.39 (#2) 100 IM 57.87 (#6) 57.29 (#3) 200 IM 2:03.88 (#5) 2:04.03 (#8) Wins 4 4

More 12&U Highlights