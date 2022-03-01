Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Projecting the Cut Line: 2022 NCAA Women’s Division I Championships

Earlier this morning, the NCAA released their pre-selection psych sheet, showing entries for the top swimmers around the country.

See our article on the psych sheet release.

See the full pre-selection psych sheet here. 

After last year’s championships projected to invite all swimmers on the 41 line of the psych sheet, the field has tightened this year, with the first five swimmers on the 39 line projecting to be invited. A big thank you to SwimSwam’s Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

As always, our projections are unofficial. The NCAA will release their official psych sheet with the cut list tomorrow.

Selection process

1. 35 of the men’s spots and 41 of the women’s spots are set aside for divers, who qualify for the meet at zone competitions closer the NCAA Championships. That leaves 235 men’s spots and 281 for the women.

2. Every “A” cut put up this season is added.

3. The next fastest swimmers in each event are added until every event has the same number of entries. For example, if the 50 free were to have the most “A” cuts of any event with 10, then every other event would get swimmers with the top 10 fastest times in.

4. Finally, one entry is added to each event to keep the entries per event even. This process is repeated until all of the swimming spots (235 for men, 281 for women) are filled. Keep in mind that as more rows are added, swimmers will start to double and triple up. The #1 seed in the 200 back might be the #15 seed in the 100 back – as the 15th row of swimmers is added to each event, she’ll be added to the 100 back list, but won’t take up another one of the 281 invite spots, as she already has her official invite.

5. The final row of swimmers added won’t come out exactly even. In the final row, the swimmers with entry times closest to the NCAA A cut will get added first, and when the 235th man or 281st woman is added, the process stops. So the 100 fly could have 38 women and the 200 fly 39 women – that would mean the 39th 200 flyer was closer to the NCAA A cut than the 39th 100 flyer and therefore won the ‘tie-breaker’ for the final spot.

2022 Cut Line Projections

Projected alternates

With the projected cut line falling in the middle of the 39 line, the NCAA tiebreaker comes into play to determine who is selected. The NCAA uses a simple formula to determine how close the swimmer is to the NCAA A cut to break ties, a change that was made three years ago. The mathematical formula is the A cut divided by the swimmer’s time, with the highest percentage (or closest relative time to the A cut) winning the tiebreak. The first projected alternate is Tennessee sophomore backstroker Olivia Harper.

39 Harper, Olivia 20 Tennessee 52.47 100 Backstroke 0.97065
39 Janvier, Aela 22 Southern Cali 1:53.98 200 Backstroke 0.969468
39 Zavaros, Rosie 21 Florida 4:11.93 400 IM 0.967015
40 Foley, Kay 20 NC State 16:17.05 1650 Freestyle 0.974781
40 Novoszath, Melinda 23 South Carolina 1:56.15 200 Butterfly 0.974602
40 McCarville, Kate 18 Tennessee 4:43.10 500 Freestyle 0.974073
40 Sansome, Millie 21 Georgia 52.49 100 Backstroke 0.97028
40 Hannah, Jade 20 Southern Cali 1:53.99 200 Backstroke 0.969383
41 Moore, Madelyn 21 Northern Colo 22.17 50 Freestyle 0.976996

Qualifiers by school

The SEC champion University of Tennessee leads the way with 16 projected qualifiers, one more than Louisville, who checks in with 15. Tennessee is also in a good position to potentially add to their squad, with Olivia Harper sitting as the projected first alternate.

The defending champion Virginia Cavaliers, their ACC rival NC State, the Pac 12 champs Stanford and SEC power Georgia all sit in a tie for third with 14 projected qualifiers.

School Number Qualified
Tennessee 16
Louisville 15
Georgia 14
Stanford 14
Virginia 14
NC State 14
California 13
Wisconsin 12
Ohio St 12
Michigan 10
Kentucky 10
Alabama 10
Auburn 10
Florida 9
Northwestern 9
Southern Cali 8
Virginia Tech 8
Indiana 8
Texas 7
Texas A&M 5
Arizona St 4
UNC 4
Arkansas 4
Penn 3
Minnesota 3
Missouri 3
Arizona 3
Florida St 3
Akron 3
UCLA 3
Duke 2
U.S. Navy 2
South Carolina 1
Yale 1
San Diego St 1
Rice 1
Villanova 1
New Hampshire 1
Denver 1
Nebraska 1
Notre Dame 1
Nevada 1
William & Mary 1
Harvard 1
CSUB 1
Bowling Green 1
Oakland 1
Miami (Ohio) 1
Kansas 1
Missouri St (W) 1
Penn St 1
LSU 1
Florida Int’l 1
Washington St. 1
UNC Wilmington 1
Brown 1
Georgia Tech 1
SIUC (W) 1

List of projected qualifiers, by selection priority

Below is the list of projected NCAA qualifiers. Wisconsin’s Abby Carlson is the projected last swimmer to be invited, due to her tiebreaker advantage.

Row Last First Age School Time Event Tiebreaker
1 Smith, Regan 20 Stanford 49.23 100 Backstroke 1.034532
1 Douglass, Kate 20 Virginia 21.00 50 Freestyle 1.031429
1 Hansson, Sophie 23 NC State 56.72 100 Breaststroke 1.030677
1 Huske, Torri 19 Stanford 49.43 100 Butterfly 1.030144
1 Forde, Brooke 23 Stanford 4:00.76 400 IM 1.011879
1 Walsh, Alex 20 Virginia 1:52.38 200 IM 1.01139
1 Stege, Kristen 20 Tennessee 15:42.37 1650 Freestyle 1.010654
1 Thomas, Lia 22 Penn 1:41.93 200 Freestyle 1.010301
1 Walsh, Gretchen 19 Virginia 46.86 100 Freestyle 1.006829
2 Berkoff, Katharine 21 NC State 49.41 100 Backstroke 1.030763
2 Wenger, Alexis 21 Virginia 56.76 100 Breaststroke 1.029951
2 MacNeil, Maggie 22 Michigan 49.74 100 Butterfly 1.023723
2 Gaines, Riley 21 Kentucky 1:51.51 200 Butterfly 1.015156
2 Williams, Liberty 20 Louisville 15:43.21 1650 Freestyle 1.009754
2 Stadden, Isabelle 19 California 1:49.51 200 Backstroke 1.00904
2 Ivey, Isabel 21 California 1:42.29 200 Freestyle 1.006746
2 Nordin, Emma 22 Arizona St 4:34.87 500 Freestyle 1.003238
3 Elendt, Anna 20 Texas 2:03.92 200 Breaststroke 1.021465
3 Dobler, Kaitlyn 20 Southern Cali 57.31 100 Breaststroke 1.020066
3 Carter, Olivia 21 Michigan 1:51.62 200 Butterfly 1.014155
3 Walshe, Ellen 20 Tennessee 4:01.46 400 IM 1.008946
3 Ruck, Taylor 21 Stanford 1:49.73 200 Backstroke 1.007017
3 White, Rhyan 22 Alabama 1:49.73 200 Backstroke 1.007017
3 Stepanek, Chloe 20 Texas A&M 1:42.40 200 Freestyle 1.005664
3 Mrozinski, Julia 22 Tennessee 4:35.95 500 Freestyle 0.999311
4 Luther, Dakota 22 Georgia 1:51.65 200 Butterfly 1.013883
4 Nelson, Ella 20 Virginia 2:04.95 200 Breaststroke 1.013045
4 Countie, Grace 22 UNC 21.45 50 Freestyle 1.00979
4 McKenna, Paige 18 Wisconsin 15:47.31 1650 Freestyle 1.005384
4 Transom, Laticia-Leigh 20 Southern Cali 1:42.49 200 Freestyle 1.004781
5 McSharry, Mona 21 Tennessee 57.46 100 Breaststroke 1.017403
5 Tiltmann, Reilly 18 Virginia 50.42 100 Backstroke 1.010115
5 Wiseman, Avery 19 Alabama 2:05.46 200 Breaststroke 1.008927
5 Scott, Morgan 21 Alabama 21.54 50 Freestyle 1.005571
5 Weyant, Emma 20 Virginia 4:02.30 400 IM 1.005448
5 Pennington, Caroline 19 Southern Cali 15:48.69 1650 Freestyle 1.003921
5 Sticklen, Emma 19 Texas 50.76 100 Butterfly 1.003152
5 Bacon, Phoebe 19 Wisconsin 1:50.48 200 Backstroke 1.000181
5 Hartman, Zoie 21 Georgia 1:53.79 200 IM 0.998858
6 Bach, Hannah 21 Ohio St 57.61 100 Breaststroke 1.014754
6 Bray, Olivia 20 Texas 1:52.14 200 Butterfly 1.009452
6 Davey, Gillian 20 Kentucky 2:06.21 200 Breaststroke 1.002932
6 Kutsch, Aj 21 Tennessee 21.60 50 Freestyle 1.002778
6 Alons, Kylee 22 NC State 50.82 100 Butterfly 1.001968
6 Mull, Lola 19 Northwestern 15:51.38 1650 Freestyle 1.001083
6 Poole, Lauren 21 Kentucky 4:03.36 400 IM 1.001068
6 Romano, Kristen 22 Ohio St 1:54.43 200 IM 0.993271
7 McMahon, Kensey 22 Alabama 15:51.71 1650 Freestyle 1.000736
7 Van Berkom, Megan 20 Minnesota 4:03.45 400 IM 1.000698
7 Albiero, Gabi 20 Louisville 50.90 100 Butterfly 1.000393
7 Muzzy, Emma 21 NC State 1:50.62 200 Backstroke 0.998915
7 Douthwright, Brooklyn 18 Tennessee 1:43.45 200 Freestyle 0.995457
7 Zenick, Katherine 20 Ohio St 47.40 100 Freestyle 0.995359
7 Foley, Sally 19 Duke 1:54.47 200 IM 0.992924
8 Podmanikova, Andrea 24 NC State 57.90 100 Breaststroke 1.009672
8 Pash, Kelly 20 Texas 1:52.69 200 Butterfly 1.004526
8 Odgers, Isabelle 21 Southern Cali 2:06.42 200 Breaststroke 1.001266
8 McCulloh, Abigail 19 Georgia 15:51.96 1650 Freestyle 1.000473
8 Polonsky, Leah 19 California 4:03.90 400 IM 0.998852
8 Atkinson, Emma 20 Virginia Tech 1:50.64 200 Backstroke 0.998735
8 Fulmer, Amy 20 Ohio St 21.71 50 Freestyle 0.997697
9 Klinker, Rachel 21 California 1:53.30 200 Butterfly 0.999117
9 Sullivan, Erica 21 Texas 15:53.80 1650 Freestyle 0.998543
9 Brooks, Caitlin 21 Kentucky 1:50.73 200 Backstroke 0.997923
9 Peplowski, Anna 19 Indiana 1:43.53 200 Freestyle 0.994688
9 Thompson, Sarah 23 Missouri 51.35 100 Backstroke 0.991821
10 Vovk, Tara 22 Northwestern 58.52 100 Breaststroke 0.998975
10 Gan, Ching Hwee 18 Indiana 15:53.81 1650 Freestyle 0.998532
10 Nordmann, Lucie 21 Stanford 1:51.16 200 Backstroke 0.994063
10 Rothrock, Trude 22 Tennessee 51.26 100 Butterfly 0.993367
10 Laning, Erica 22 Arizona St 4:38.80 500 Freestyle 0.989096
10 Arens, Abby 20 NC State 1:55.16 200 IM 0.986975
11 Sim, Letitia 19 Michigan 58.76 100 Breaststroke 0.994894
11 Nocentini, Jasmine 19 Northwestern 21.78 50 Freestyle 0.99449
11 Nordmann, Lillie 19 Stanford 1:53.92 200 Butterfly 0.99368
11 Yager, Alexis 23 Tennessee 4:05.50 400 IM 0.992342
11 Pfeifer, Evie 22 Texas 16:00.28 1650 Freestyle 0.991804
11 Antoniou, Kalia 21 Alabama 47.67 100 Freestyle 0.989721
11 Sorenson, Sophie 21 Kentucky 1:52.11 200 Backstroke 0.985639
12 Crawford, Brearna 19 Indiana 2:06.86 200 Breaststroke 0.997793
12 Angus, Sophie 23 Northwestern 58.78 100 Breaststroke 0.994556
12 Sheble, Grace 19 NC State 4:05.61 400 IM 0.991898
12 Travis, Chase 19 Virginia Tech 16:00.54 1650 Freestyle 0.991536
12 Tankersley, Morgan 22 Stanford 4:39.09 500 Freestyle 0.988068
12 Hay, Abby 20 Louisville 1:55.19 200 IM 0.986718
12 Ulett, Rye 17 Louisville 1:52.58 200 Backstroke 0.981524
13 Sheridan, Calypso 22 Southern Cali 2:06.97 200 Breaststroke 0.996928
13 Herrmann, Vanessa 21 Arkansas 58.85 100 Breaststroke 0.993373
13 Rumley, Jasmine 20 Tennessee 21.81 50 Freestyle 0.993122
13 Hosack, Lillie 22 Wisconsin 1:43.84 200 Freestyle 0.991718
13 Harter, Abby 20 Virginia 1:54.19 200 Butterfly 0.99133
13 Guevara, Miriam 21 Northwestern 51.38 100 Butterfly 0.991047
13 Geringer, Maya 20 Ohio St 16:01.30 1650 Freestyle 0.990752
13 Petkova, Diana 21 Alabama 47.69 100 Freestyle 0.989306
13 Bonnett, Bailey 23 Kentucky 4:06.37 400 IM 0.988838
13 Bernal, Aria 21 Arizona 51.59 100 Backstroke 0.987207
13 Liberto, Morgan 21 Alabama 1:52.63 200 Backstroke 0.981089
14 Looney, Lindsay 20 Arizona St 1:54.26 200 Butterfly 0.990723
14 Roghair, Aurora 18 Stanford 16:01.55 1650 Freestyle 0.990495
14 Smith, Maddie 23 Northwestern 47.71 100 Freestyle 0.988891
14 Wilson, Alicia 22 California 4:06.43 400 IM 0.988597
14 Cook, Julia 21 Texas 51.62 100 Backstroke 0.986633
14 Funderburke, Nyah 19 Ohio St 51.62 100 Backstroke 0.986633
14 Lindner, Sophie 21 UNC 1:52.67 200 Backstroke 0.98074
15 Barclay, Emily 24 Arkansas 21.84 50 Freestyle 0.991758
15 Dupre, Cora 20 Alabama 1:43.93 200 Freestyle 0.990859
15 Ulett, Tristen 19 Louisville 51.39 100 Butterfly 0.990854
15 Kucheran, Nina 21 Florida St 59.02 100 Breaststroke 0.990512
15 Moore, Kate 22 NC State 4:06.66 400 IM 0.987675
15 Mathieu, Tylor 21 Florida 4:39.51 500 Freestyle 0.986584
16 Peplowski, Noelle 21 Indiana 2:07.32 200 Breaststroke 0.994188
16 Cuomo, Lexi 20 Virginia 21.86 50 Freestyle 0.990851
16 Panitz, Josie 20 Ohio St 59.05 100 Breaststroke 0.990008
16 Breslin, Aly 19 Tennessee 16:03.12 1650 Freestyle 0.98888
16 Foelske, Jadé 20 Arizona St 1:54.50 200 Butterfly 0.988646
16 Trace, Katie 22 Ohio St 4:06.79 400 IM 0.987155
16 Rees, Meredith 20 Missouri 51.63 100 Backstroke 0.986442
16 Poole, Julia 23 NC State 1:55.58 200 IM 0.983388
16 Hetrick, Paige 20 Louisville 1:52.84 200 Backstroke 0.979263
17 Goeders, Anya 21 Stanford 21.89 50 Freestyle 0.989493
17 Delgado, Anicka 19 Southern Cali 21.89 50 Freestyle 0.989493
17 Brunzell, Hannah 20 Northwestern 59.11 100 Breaststroke 0.989004
17 Donohoe, Madelyn 20 Virginia 16:03.28 1650 Freestyle 0.988716
17 Nava, Jessica 22 Virginia 1:54.54 200 Butterfly 0.988301
17 Ackerman, Kathryn 19 Michigan 4:07.38 400 IM 0.984801
17 Lee, Meghan 20 Auburn 1:53.00 200 Backstroke 0.977876
18 Keating, Anna 19 Virginia 2:07.86 200 Breaststroke 0.989989
18 Maccausland, Heather 20 NC State 59.15 100 Breaststroke 0.988335
18 Stotler, Sara 18 Tennessee 1:54.60 200 Butterfly 0.987784
18 Henig, Izzi 21 Yale 47.80 100 Freestyle 0.987029
18 Motekaitis, Mia 21 California 1:44.48 200 Freestyle 0.985643
18 Kalandadze, Anna 20 Penn 16:07.13 1650 Freestyle 0.98478
18 Zavaros, Mabel 21 Florida 4:07.55 400 IM 0.984124
18 Nogaj, Paulina 23 Akron 51.76 100 Butterfly 0.983771
18 Crane, Emily 23 Ohio St 51.79 100 Backstroke 0.983394
18 Looze, Mackenzie 22 Indiana 1:55.68 200 IM 0.982538
19 Thormalm, Klara 23 San Diego St 59.18 100 Breaststroke 0.987834
19 Ray, Amanda 19 Florida 1:54.83 200 Butterfly 0.985805
19 Ecker, Emily 19 Wisconsin 16:07.15 1650 Freestyle 0.984759
19 Jump, Mallory 20 Wisconsin 51.78 100 Butterfly 0.983391
19 Gyorgy, Reka 25 Virginia Tech 4:08.12 400 IM 0.981864
19 Kraus, Mari 22 South Carolina 1:53.11 200 Backstroke 0.976925
20 Flynn, Lindsay 19 Michigan 21.94 50 Freestyle 0.987238
20 Keil, Megan 21 Missouri 21.94 50 Freestyle 0.987238
20 Kennett, Bobbi 20 Texas A&M 59.23 100 Breaststroke 0.987
20 Heimstead, Julia 19 Arizona 1:54.90 200 Butterfly 0.985205
20 Tafuto, Sally 21 Ohio St 4:40.49 500 Freestyle 0.983137
20 Denigan, Mariah 18 Indiana 16:08.80 1650 Freestyle 0.983082
20 Hayon, Arielle 18 Rice 51.82 100 Butterfly 0.982632
20 Montesi, Kelly 21 Villanova 1:53.25 200 Backstroke 0.975717
21 Evans, Harri 18 Georgia 59.30 100 Breaststroke 0.985835
21 Kraus, Alena 22 Louisville 1:54.95 200 Butterfly 0.984776
21 Bates, Talia 21 Florida 1:44.72 200 Freestyle 0.983384
21 Lindorfer, Alivia 20 Wisconsin 16:08.84 1650 Freestyle 0.983042
21 Sansores De La Fuente, Andrea 22 Arkansas 51.83 100 Backstroke 0.982636
21 Bauer, Elise 19 Florida 4:40.82 500 Freestyle 0.981981
21 Metzler, Anna 21 New Hampshire 4:08.21 400 IM 0.981508
21 Lepisova, Emma 21 Northwestern 1:53.32 200 Backstroke 0.975115
22 Cook, Lizzy 19 California 1:54.97 200 Butterfly 0.984605
22 Ristic, Ella 19 Indiana 1:44.77 200 Freestyle 0.982915
22 Spitz, Ayla 21 California 4:40.89 500 Freestyle 0.981737
22 Shanley, Kathryn 19 Michigan 16:10.40 1650 Freestyle 0.981461
22 McConagha, Mackenzie 19 Wisconsin 51.91 100 Backstroke 0.981121
22 Russo, Catherine 20 Ohio St 51.92 100 Butterfly 0.98074
22 Arky, Natalie 22 Denver 1:53.37 200 Backstroke 0.974685
23 Raab, Allie 21 Stanford 2:08.20 200 Breaststroke 0.987363
23 Parker, Maxine 19 Georgia 21.95 50 Freestyle 0.986788
23 Lezer, Emma 21 Minnesota 59.33 100 Breaststroke 0.985336
23 Dickinson, Callie 22 Georgia 1:55.01 200 Butterfly 0.984262
23 Haebig, Autumn 23 Nebraska 1:44.79 200 Freestyle 0.982727
23 Hetzer, Emily 21 Auburn 4:41.02 500 Freestyle 0.981282
23 McKenna, Kacey 18 Indiana 51.93 100 Backstroke 0.980743
23 Wheal, Emma 20 Stanford 52.02 100 Butterfly 0.978854
24 Mathews, Janessa 21 Ohio St 2:08.30 200 Breaststroke 0.986594
24 Landon, Anna 21 Virginia Tech 21.96 50 Freestyle 0.986339
24 Makarova, Anastasia 19 Auburn 59.36 100 Breaststroke 0.984838
24 Thomas, Luciana 22 Notre Dame 1:55.06 200 Butterfly 0.983835
24 Coetzee, Dune 19 Georgia 4:41.03 500 Freestyle 0.981248
24 Drumm, Megan 20 Kentucky 16:11.14 1650 Freestyle 0.980713
24 Bentz, Caroline 19 Virginia Tech 1:53.41 200 Backstroke 0.974341
25 depolo, Donna 23 Nevada 2:08.31 200 Breaststroke 0.986517
25 Nikonova, Ekaterina 18 Florida 1:44.83 200 Freestyle 0.982352
25 Webb, Abbey 21 NC State 1:44.83 200 Freestyle 0.982352
25 Fuller, Josephine 18 Tennessee 52.00 100 Backstroke 0.979423
25 Cornish, Hannah 18 Minnesota 48.21 100 Freestyle 0.978635
25 Kragh, Mia 18 California 52.10 100 Butterfly 0.977351
25 Golding, Kathleen 21 Florida 4:09.36 400 IM 0.976981
25 Bathurst, Ella 18 Virginia 1:53.42 200 Backstroke 0.974255
26 Cundiff, Missy 22 William & Mary 21.98 50 Freestyle 0.985441
26 Smith, Summer 18 Tennessee 16:11.59 1650 Freestyle 0.980259
26 Pattison, Greer 19 UNC 52.05 100 Backstroke 0.978482
26 Shaw, Anna 19 Stanford 48.24 100 Freestyle 0.978027
26 Beil, Mallory 22 Tennessee 52.12 100 Butterfly 0.976976
26 Ownbey, Hannah 20 Auburn 4:09.44 400 IM 0.976668
26 Pasadyn, Felicia 19 Harvard 1:53.58 200 Backstroke 0.972883
27 Dellatorre, Danielle 22 Georgia 2:08.45 200 Breaststroke 0.985442
27 Travis, Brooke 21 NC State 16:11.88 1650 Freestyle 0.979967
27 Waldrep, Ellie 19 Auburn 52.07 100 Backstroke 0.978106
27 Openysheva, Arina 22 Louisville 48.26 100 Freestyle 0.977621
27 D’Arcy, Autumn 21 CSUB 52.13 100 Butterfly 0.976789
27 Kwan, Victoria 21 Michigan 4:09.51 400 IM 0.976394
27 Murdock, Justine 18 Northwestern 1:53.62 200 Backstroke 0.97254
28 Astashkina, Mariia 22 Louisville 2:08.54 200 Breaststroke 0.984752
28 Harrington, Sydney 21 U.S. Navy 1:55.27 200 Butterfly 0.982042
28 Glass, Megan 21 Michigan 1:44.87 200 Freestyle 0.981978
28 Wright, Cat 21 Alabama 59.61 100 Breaststroke 0.980708
28 Stege, Rachel 18 Georgia 16:12.60 1650 Freestyle 0.979241
28 Buroker, Catherine 22 Penn 4:41.84 500 Freestyle 0.978427
28 Platts, Daisy 21 Bowling Green 52.13 100 Backstroke 0.976981
28 Sumida, Duda 20 Louisville 4:09.72 400 IM 0.975573
28 Lagrand, Susan 21 Oakland 1:53.66 200 Backstroke 0.972198
29 Maier, Nicole 21 Miami (Ohio) 1:44.90 200 Freestyle 0.981697
29 Steward, Kate 22 Kansas 59.62 100 Breaststroke 0.980543
29 Preble, Averee 20 Auburn 16:12.83 1650 Freestyle 0.97901
29 Shackelford, Sarah 20 Virginia Tech 48.32 100 Freestyle 0.976407
29 Vannote, Ellie 20 UNC 52.16 100 Butterfly 0.976227
29 Abruzzo, Mia 19 Georgia 4:09.79 400 IM 0.975299
29 Pearson, Samantha 20 Stanford 1:53.67 200 Backstroke 0.972112
30 Miller, Anna 22 Missouri St (W) 22.08 50 Freestyle 0.980978
30 Crush, Annabel 19 NC State 1:44.99 200 Freestyle 0.980855
30 Neser, Jade 21 Arizona 59.63 100 Breaststroke 0.980379
30 Sims, Kaitlynn 21 Michigan 16:13.30 1650 Freestyle 0.978537
30 Fiske, Sophie 19 Wisconsin 48.33 100 Freestyle 0.976205
30 Watson, Sarah 21 Akron 52.20 100 Butterfly 0.975479
31 Grover, Claire 21 UCLA 59.64 100 Breaststroke 0.980215
31 Friesen, Morgan 22 Louisville 59.64 100 Breaststroke 0.980215
31 Braun, Elle 20 Wisconsin 16:13.38 1650 Freestyle 0.978457
31 Fabian, Fanni 19 California 4:42.46 500 Freestyle 0.97628
31 Pintar, Tjasa 25 Tennessee 48.37 100 Freestyle 0.975398
31 Schobel, Marie 22 Penn St 52.22 100 Backstroke 0.975297
31 Barzelay, Aviv 19 Texas A&M 1:53.77 200 Backstroke 0.971258
32 McCarty, Eboni 18 Georgia 22.10 50 Freestyle 0.98009
32 Thomas, Martina 22 U.S. Navy 1:45.13 200 Freestyle 0.979549
32 Purnell, Catherine 20 Duke 1:55.61 200 Butterfly 0.979154
32 Theall, Olivia 20 Texas A&M 52.22 100 Butterfly 0.975105
32 Milutinovich, Katarina 21 LSU 48.41 100 Freestyle 0.974592
32 Crisera, Alex 20 Stanford 1:53.81 200 Backstroke 0.970916
33 Chue, Christie 21 Florida Int’l 2:08.66 200 Breaststroke 0.983833
33 Rajic, Ema 22 California 59.72 100 Breaststroke 0.978902
33 Gati, Izzy 22 Kentucky 1:55.65 200 Butterfly 0.978815
33 Hierath, Yara 20 NC State 16:13.54 1650 Freestyle 0.978296
33 Franz, Karisa 20 Virginia Tech 52.23 100 Butterfly 0.974919
33 Maceachern, Paige 19 UCLA 4:10.62 400 IM 0.972069
33 Stewart, Bayley 22 Tennessee 1:53.82 200 Backstroke 0.970831
34 Leehy, Mykenzie 23 Auburn 1:45.20 200 Freestyle 0.978897
34 Bargeron, Avery 19 Auburn 1:55.71 200 Butterfly 0.978308
34 Palsha, Peyton 22 Georgia 16:13.64 1650 Freestyle 0.978195
34 Melton, Kobie 21 Arkansas 48.42 100 Freestyle 0.974391
34 Owens, Kaitlyn 19 Texas A&M 52.42 100 Backstroke 0.971576
34 Brown, Portia 21 Georgia 4:11.00 400 IM 0.970598
35 Larson, Chloe 23 Washington St. 22.13 50 Freestyle 0.978762
35 Knisely, Brooke 20 UNC Wilmington 16:14.31 1650 Freestyle 0.977523
35 Silvestri, Jenna 21 Wisconsin 1:56.65 200 IM 0.974368
35 Newman, Claire 19 Michigan 48.43 100 Freestyle 0.97419
35 Reznicek, Jenna 19 Brown 52.43 100 Backstroke 0.97139
35 Newman, Mara 21 Wisconsin 1:53.85 200 Backstroke 0.970575
35 Auld, Anna 18 Florida 4:11.02 400 IM 0.97052
36 Pavlopoulou, Nicole 21 Southern Cali 2:08.91 200 Breaststroke 0.981925
36 Fa’Amausili, Gabi 22 Georgia 22.15 50 Freestyle 0.977878
36 Jernstedt, Edith 20 Florida St 1:55.80 200 Butterfly 0.977547
36 Wheeler, Kaylee 21 Louisville 59.84 100 Breaststroke 0.976939
36 Regenauer, Christiana 20 Louisville 48.44 100 Freestyle 0.973988
36 Henderson, Hanna 20 Southern Cali 48.44 100 Freestyle 0.973988
36 Quaglieri, Tania 21 Florida St 52.45 100 Backstroke 0.97102
36 Gorecka, Weronika 21 Akron 1:53.89 200 Backstroke 0.970234
36 Campbell, McKenzie 20 Georgia Tech 4:11.23 400 IM 0.969709
37 Pulido, Celia 19 SIUC (W) 52.46 100 Backstroke 0.970835
37 McEnroe, Annika 19 California 4:11.24 400 IM 0.96967
37 Herren, Parker 22 Kentucky 1:53.96 200 Backstroke 0.969638
38 Rice, Anna Havens 20 Kentucky 1:55.86 200 Butterfly 0.977041
38 Farrington, Adeline 20 Louisville 59.86 100 Breaststroke 0.976612
38 Degeorge, Leah 20 Florida 16:15.48 1650 Freestyle 0.97635
38 Dang, Gabby 21 UCLA 52.35 100 Butterfly 0.972684
38 Alonso, Luana 17 Virginia Tech 52.35 100 Butterfly 0.972684
38 Salcutan, Tatiana 20 Louisville 1:53.97 200 Backstroke 0.969553
38 Wilson, Sophia 20 Virginia 4:11.60 400 IM 0.968283
39 Mulvihill, Lexie 18 Auburn 22.16 50 Freestyle 0.977437
39 Delmenico, Mela 18 Alabama 1:45.42 200 Freestyle 0.976854
39 Cummings, Carly 23 Auburn 59.87 100 Breaststroke 0.976449
39 DiMeco, Sarah 21 California 16:16.47 1650 Freestyle 0.97536
39 Carlson, Abby 18 Wisconsin 4:43.08 500 Freestyle 0.974142

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!