Projecting the Cut Line: 2022 NCAA Women’s Division I Championships

Earlier this morning, the NCAA released their pre-selection psych sheet, showing entries for the top swimmers around the country.

After last year’s championships projected to invite all swimmers on the 41 line of the psych sheet, the field has tightened this year, with the first five swimmers on the 39 line projecting to be invited. A big thank you to SwimSwam’s Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

As always, our projections are unofficial. The NCAA will release their official psych sheet with the cut list tomorrow.

Selection process

1. 35 of the men’s spots and 41 of the women’s spots are set aside for divers, who qualify for the meet at zone competitions closer the NCAA Championships. That leaves 235 men’s spots and 281 for the women.

2. Every “A” cut put up this season is added.

3. The next fastest swimmers in each event are added until every event has the same number of entries. For example, if the 50 free were to have the most “A” cuts of any event with 10, then every other event would get swimmers with the top 10 fastest times in.

4. Finally, one entry is added to each event to keep the entries per event even. This process is repeated until all of the swimming spots (235 for men, 281 for women) are filled. Keep in mind that as more rows are added, swimmers will start to double and triple up. The #1 seed in the 200 back might be the #15 seed in the 100 back – as the 15th row of swimmers is added to each event, she’ll be added to the 100 back list, but won’t take up another one of the 281 invite spots, as she already has her official invite.

5. The final row of swimmers added won’t come out exactly even. In the final row, the swimmers with entry times closest to the NCAA A cut will get added first, and when the 235th man or 281st woman is added, the process stops. So the 100 fly could have 38 women and the 200 fly 39 women – that would mean the 39th 200 flyer was closer to the NCAA A cut than the 39th 100 flyer and therefore won the ‘tie-breaker’ for the final spot.

2022 Cut Line Projections

Projected alternates

With the projected cut line falling in the middle of the 39 line, the NCAA tiebreaker comes into play to determine who is selected. The NCAA uses a simple formula to determine how close the swimmer is to the NCAA A cut to break ties, a change that was made three years ago. The mathematical formula is the A cut divided by the swimmer’s time, with the highest percentage (or closest relative time to the A cut) winning the tiebreak. The first projected alternate is Tennessee sophomore backstroker Olivia Harper.

39 Harper, Olivia 20 Tennessee 52.47 100 Backstroke 0.97065 39 Janvier, Aela 22 Southern Cali 1:53.98 200 Backstroke 0.969468 39 Zavaros, Rosie 21 Florida 4:11.93 400 IM 0.967015 40 Foley, Kay 20 NC State 16:17.05 1650 Freestyle 0.974781 40 Novoszath, Melinda 23 South Carolina 1:56.15 200 Butterfly 0.974602 40 McCarville, Kate 18 Tennessee 4:43.10 500 Freestyle 0.974073 40 Sansome, Millie 21 Georgia 52.49 100 Backstroke 0.97028 40 Hannah, Jade 20 Southern Cali 1:53.99 200 Backstroke 0.969383 41 Moore, Madelyn 21 Northern Colo 22.17 50 Freestyle 0.976996

Qualifiers by school

The SEC champion University of Tennessee leads the way with 16 projected qualifiers, one more than Louisville, who checks in with 15. Tennessee is also in a good position to potentially add to their squad, with Olivia Harper sitting as the projected first alternate.

The defending champion Virginia Cavaliers, their ACC rival NC State, the Pac 12 champs Stanford and SEC power Georgia all sit in a tie for third with 14 projected qualifiers.

School Number Qualified Tennessee 16 Louisville 15 Georgia 14 Stanford 14 Virginia 14 NC State 14 California 13 Wisconsin 12 Ohio St 12 Michigan 10 Kentucky 10 Alabama 10 Auburn 10 Florida 9 Northwestern 9 Southern Cali 8 Virginia Tech 8 Indiana 8 Texas 7 Texas A&M 5 Arizona St 4 UNC 4 Arkansas 4 Penn 3 Minnesota 3 Missouri 3 Arizona 3 Florida St 3 Akron 3 UCLA 3 Duke 2 U.S. Navy 2 South Carolina 1 Yale 1 San Diego St 1 Rice 1 Villanova 1 New Hampshire 1 Denver 1 Nebraska 1 Notre Dame 1 Nevada 1 William & Mary 1 Harvard 1 CSUB 1 Bowling Green 1 Oakland 1 Miami (Ohio) 1 Kansas 1 Missouri St (W) 1 Penn St 1 LSU 1 Florida Int’l 1 Washington St. 1 UNC Wilmington 1 Brown 1 Georgia Tech 1 SIUC (W) 1

List of projected qualifiers, by selection priority

Below is the list of projected NCAA qualifiers. Wisconsin’s Abby Carlson is the projected last swimmer to be invited, due to her tiebreaker advantage.