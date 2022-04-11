Security Guard Found Dead Overnight in South Africa Champs Pool

A security guard was found dead in the Newton Park swimming pool on Monday morning. Newton Park is the same pool where the South Africa Swimming Championships are being held this week.

Authorities are still investigating what happened and have not released many details, but the security guard’s employer says that he was declared dead on the premises. The body was removed around 5AM local time. Two security guards were left on duty when the rest of the staff left the pool and closed up around 9PM the night before.

Police are saying that preliminary investigations indicate he died of natural causes.

“We can confirm that sadly the lifeless body of a private security guard was found in the pool,” municipal spokesperson Kupido Baron said.

Reports from the meet say that security had a scuffle with individuals who attempted to steal cars from the parking lot of the pool on Sunday. Comments by police that they believe the death came from natural causes indicate that they don’t think that the two events are related, however.

The South African Swimming Championships began on Wednesday and are scheduled to conclude on Monday.