World Aquatics Enacts New Bylaw Barring Enhanced Games Participants From AQUA Events

World Aquatics has updated its bylaws to bar individuals participating in the Enhanced Games from any roles or positions in World Aquatics and World Aquatics competitions.

While the new by-law doesn’t name the Enhanced Games specifically, the onset of the Enhanced Games last month has precipitated the action. The new bylaw was voted on by the Bureau and takes immediate effect.

From a press release:

World Aquatics has adopted a new Bylaw that reinforces its steadfast commitment to clean sport. Under the new Bylaw, individuals who support, endorse, or participate in sporting events that embrace the use of scientific advancements or other practices that may include prohibited substances and/or prohibited methods will not be eligible to hold positions with World Aquatics or to participate in any World Aquatics competitions, events, or other activities. This ineligibility would apply to roles such as athlete, coach, team official, administrator, medical support staff, or government representative. […] This new Bylaw clearly affirms World Aquatics’ position: people, organisations and competitions that promote or enable doping have no place in aquatics. “Those who enable doped sport are not welcome at World Aquatics or our events,” said World Aquatics President Husain Al Musallam. “This new Bylaw ensures that we can continue to protect the integrity of our competitions, the health and safety of our athletes, and the credibility of the global aquatics community.”

The organization says that it will make decisions regarding eligibility on a case-by-case basis.

While the ban only applies to World Aquatics hosted meets (such as the World Championships or World Cup), the organization is “encouraging” its member federations to enact consistent policies.

The by-law is not limited to athletes who participate in these events, but also includes “relevant persons” who “participated (in any capacity) in such event or competition.’ That includes coaches, like the Games’ head coach Brett Hawke, trainers, managers, training partners, doctors, or physiotherapists.

Those individuals will not be accredited for any World Aquatics event or competition, which impacts Hawke as a coach but could also impact him in his role in the media, which has earned him accreditations to several World Aquatics events.

The by-law explicitly says that the ban can only be challenged to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (though that clause itself could, theoretically, be challenged). Past attempts at sanctions beyond the scope of the World Anti-Doping Code have been struck down by the CAS.

In May, Las Vegas was announced as the host of the inaugural Enhanced Games in 2026. The competition will allow athletes to use substances banned as performance enhancing under the World Anti-Doping Code, and is planning an inaugural schedule of abbreviated swimming, track, and weightlifting competitions.

Greek swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev became the first athlete to claim a $1 million prize under the program for clearing the non-enhanced World Record in the 50 free.