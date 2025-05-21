Las Vegas To Host Inaugural Enhanced Games In 2026: Press Conference Live Recap

The Enhanced Games will announce the dates and location of its inaugural edition on Wednesday afternoon in Las Vegas, with some other news, such as athletes involved, expected to be revealed as well.

Earlier in the day, Brett Hawke, who has announced himself as the head swim coach of the Games, posted a video of Kristian Gkolomeev going under the world record in the men’s 50 freestyle in a time of 20.89, reportedly done during filming for a documentary about the Games. The video has since been set to private.

The release of the video confirms Gkolomeev’s participation in the Games, joining Australian Olympic medalist James Magnussen, who was the first well-known athlete to declare his intention to be involved.

Below, we’ll track all of the news broken at the press conference, which begins at 1 p.m. local time in Vegas (PT) and 4 p.m. ET.

Watch the live stream here:

LIVE UPDATES