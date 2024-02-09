James Magnussen Says He’ll ‘Juice to the Gills’ to Break 50 Free WR at Enhanced Games

Retired world champion James Magnussen said Thursday that he would “juice to the gills” to break the 50-meter freestyle world record if offered $1 million by the Enhanced Games, a budding rival to the Olympics that does not require drug testing.

Financially supported by billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel, the Enhanced Games quickly put out a statement confirming that Magnussen would receive $1 million if he breaks Cesar Cielo‘s legendary 50 free standard of 20.91 at the Enhanced Games, tentatively scheduled for next summer.

Magnussen, 32, has been retired since 2019. The two-time Australian Olympian has only been as fast as 21.52 back in 2013, but he told the Hello Sport Podcast that he could break the world record in six months if he took performance-enhancing drugs.

“I’m a couple years out of retirement now,” Magnussen said. “I’ve kept myself in reasonable shape in retirement. You can’t teach talent to a swimmer and then juice them up. You’ve got to get a pre-existing fast swimmer. You’re not going to get swimmers good enough.

“I don’t know heaps about (doping), to be honest,” he added. “I think you just go the pure testosterone. Pump your levels up to a superhuman level and then turn into a freak show.”

Magnussen won gold in the 100 free (47.63) at the 2011 World Championships and again in 2013 (47.71), earning silver in the event at the London 2012 Olympics (47.53) in between. He also said on the podcast that he’d want to wear a “supersuit,” which Cielo wore during his world record in 2009.

“I’m going to need one of those supersuits to float me,” Magnussen said. “If I get unbelievably jacked, I am going to sink. Juice and a suit, happy days.”

The Enhanced Games seeks to explore the limits of human potential by embracing science and paying all athletes who participate, with additional bonuses based on performance. You can read more about their radical philosophy here.

“James Magnussen is one of my sporting heroes,” said Enhanced Games president Aron D’Souza, who led Thiel’s litigation against Gawker Media involving wrestler Hulk Hogan. “Watching him compete as a natural athlete at the 2012 London Olympics inspired me. Today, he inspires me as one of the first sporting heroes of science. Magnussen has the potential to show us what the human body, improved through science, is truly capable of.”

“Whilst we have not spoken with James yet, we wish to publicly confirm the prize money that will inspire him and many other Olympic heroes to join the Enhanced Movement,” D’Souza added. “I do not doubt that James Magnussen, so known for his tenacity, determination and giant 6 foot 7 inches form, can break swimming’s most important world record. We will write James Magnussen a one million dollar cheque for breaking the 50-metre freestyle world record at the Enhanced Games.”

“There will be multiple million dollar prizes at the first Enhanced Games. The first enhanced athlete to publicly break Usain Bolt’s world record will also get at least one million US dollars.”