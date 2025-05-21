Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kristian Gkolomeev Goes Under 50 Free World Record In 20.89 At Enhanced Games Showcase

Comments: 19

Former Greek Olympian Kristian Gkolomeev went under the world record in the men’s 50 freestyle (LCM) during filming for the Enhanced Games’ documentary, as caught on video by Brett Hawke and posted to YouTube on Wednesday.

Gkolomeev, 31, fired off a time of 20.89, dipping under the 16-year-old super-suited world record of 20.91 set by Brazilian Cesar Cielo in 2009.

Note: The video was set to private after the article was published.

RACE VIDEO

The video was also posted on the SwimInflation X account:

Gkolomeev had reportedly been taking performance-enhancing drugs for three months prior to delivering this swim. The swim was officiated, it’s worth noting.

He was also wearing a Jaked suit, one of the brands that was at the forefront of the now-banned polyurethane suits that saw numerous world records fall in 2009.

Last year, Australian James Magnussen was the first well-known athlete to declare his intention of competing in the Enhanced Games, and it was confirmed he would earn a $1 million check if he broke the 50 free world record.

Hawke posted a picture of Gkolomeev with a $1 million check on his Instagram Stories. Based on the check, the swim was produced in February at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Gkolomeev’s official personal best time stands at 21.44, set at the 2018 European Championships where he won the silver medal. That was the first of four straight 50 free medals for Gkolomeev at LC Euros—last summer, he won gold at the 2024 edition in a time of 21.72.

He also won silver at the 2019 World Championships in the 50 free, tying with Brazilian Bruno Fratus in 21.45.

Gkolomeev’s last sanctioned competition was the Paris Olympics, where he placed 5th in the final in a time of 21.59. He also tied for 5th at the Tokyo Olympics (21.72) and placed 13th in Rio (21.98). He also raced in London in 2012, placing 31st in the 100 free.

Gkolomeev attended college in the United States, competing for Alabama and winning individual NCAA titles in the 50 free in 2014 and the 100 free in 2015.

In This Story

19
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

19 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
BR32
10 minutes ago

That was quick

1
0
Reply
Bobthebuilderrocks
15 minutes ago

I can’t remember the last time Gkolomeev held up the Bulgarian flag at a major meet and he figures the time is now?

3
0
Reply
jp input is too short
Reply to  Bobthebuilderrocks
5 minutes ago

Especially since he’s Greek.

0
0
Reply
ole 99
16 minutes ago

Suit or drugs? I believe Cielo was 22.09 the year before super suits, 21.3 with the 1st gen supper suits, and then 20.9 with the last version

2
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  ole 99
13 minutes ago

Yeah the confounding factor makes it a tough analysis in-market. Probably doesn’t even register in the broader target demo though.

6
0
Reply
2Fat4Speed
17 minutes ago

The same two factors that set the record in the first place!

14
0
Reply
RealSlimThomas
18 minutes ago

Anyone else underwhelmed?

5
-1
Reply
Kaa
19 minutes ago

Video is private

1
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Kaa
13 minutes ago

Heh wondering if someone jumped the gun on posting it…

3
0
Reply
1650 Onetrick
20 minutes ago

Just refreshed the page to see newer comments and now I see the video got set to private? Whats going on?

1
0
Reply
Bobthebuilderrocks
Reply to  1650 Onetrick
14 minutes ago

Probably wasn’t meant to get out? The whole “Mission” has kinda been completed and they haven’t even announced where the actual competition will take place

1
0
Reply
MarkusBerlin
21 minutes ago

One of my favorite quotes from facebook: “So cool what you can achieve with doping.” I think this kind of sarcasm fits perfectly here.

4
0
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!