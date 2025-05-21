Kristian Gkolomeev Goes Under 50 Free World Record In 20.89 At Enhanced Games Showcase

Former Greek Olympian Kristian Gkolomeev went under the world record in the men’s 50 freestyle (LCM) during filming for the Enhanced Games’ documentary, as caught on video by Brett Hawke and posted to YouTube on Wednesday.

Gkolomeev, 31, fired off a time of 20.89, dipping under the 16-year-old super-suited world record of 20.91 set by Brazilian Cesar Cielo in 2009.

Gkolomeev had reportedly been taking performance-enhancing drugs for three months prior to delivering this swim. The swim was officiated, it’s worth noting.

He was also wearing a Jaked suit, one of the brands that was at the forefront of the now-banned polyurethane suits that saw numerous world records fall in 2009.

Last year, Australian James Magnussen was the first well-known athlete to declare his intention of competing in the Enhanced Games, and it was confirmed he would earn a $1 million check if he broke the 50 free world record.

Hawke posted a picture of Gkolomeev with a $1 million check on his Instagram Stories. Based on the check, the swim was produced in February at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Gkolomeev’s official personal best time stands at 21.44, set at the 2018 European Championships where he won the silver medal. That was the first of four straight 50 free medals for Gkolomeev at LC Euros—last summer, he won gold at the 2024 edition in a time of 21.72.

He also won silver at the 2019 World Championships in the 50 free, tying with Brazilian Bruno Fratus in 21.45.

Gkolomeev’s last sanctioned competition was the Paris Olympics, where he placed 5th in the final in a time of 21.59. He also tied for 5th at the Tokyo Olympics (21.72) and placed 13th in Rio (21.98). He also raced in London in 2012, placing 31st in the 100 free.

Gkolomeev attended college in the United States, competing for Alabama and winning individual NCAA titles in the 50 free in 2014 and the 100 free in 2015.