Brett Hawke Named Head Swim Coach of Enhanced Games As Big Announcement Looms

Two-time Australian Olympian and former Auburn head coach Brett Hawke will serve as the head swim coach at the Enhanced Games, he announced on Instagram Tuesday.

The Enhanced Games, which will allow athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs without being subject to anti-doping tests, have been teasing a major announcement later on Wednesday, with dates and the location of the first edition expected to be revealed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Hawke (@hawkebr)

Announcement: As Head Swim Coach at the Enhanced Games, I’m here to help athletes explore the full capacity of human performance. For too long, we’ve operated within artificial limits—tied down by politics, hypocrisy, and outdated systems. This platform is different. It’s about transparency, safety, and a level playing field where every athlete knows the rules and has the freedom to push their limits.

DM if interested in joining us. @enhanced_games

Hawke, 49, was announced as the head coach of The Swim Team (TST) in California in late July 2024, but that appears to have come to a quick end after the club named Mazen El Kamash as its new head coach earlier this month.

Prior to the news that Hawke was taking over at TST, he spent the previous year working as an unaffiliated online swim coach.

The Enhanced Games have been fully embraced by former Aussie Olympic medalist James Magnussen, who has become one of the faces of the event and, more than a year ago, declared he would “juice to the gills” to try and break the world record in the men’s 50 freestyle, which would net him a $1 million check.

Magnussen started working with Hawke after beginning his training in Australia last fall.

“I can’t train with any squads or registered coaches,” Magnussen told The Sydney Morning Herald. “You also can’t dive off the blocks in pools in Sydney.