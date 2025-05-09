Lake Forest’s The Swim Team (TST) Welcomes Mazen El Kamash as New Head Coach

Courtesy: The Swim Team (TST)

LAKE FOREST, CA – The Swim Team, a year-round aquatics club based in Lake Forest, California, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Mazen El Kamash to Head Coach. El Kamash brings a distinguished background as an international-level swimmer and a dedicated coach, poised to lead The Swim Team into an exciting new era.

Coach El Kamash’s journey in the world of swimming commenced at the age of seven at the Alexandria Sporting Club in Egypt. Growing up in a family deeply immersed in the sport, with his brothers Youssef and Marwan both achieving international representation for Egypt, instilled in him a profound understanding of the dedication and excellence required for success in the aquatic arena.

His academic pursuits led him to graduate in 2013 with an American Diploma from the Arab Academy for Science, Technology, & Maritime Transport (AASTMT). He then continued his education at Grand Canyon University, where he not only earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance & Economics in 2016 and an MBA in 2018 but also significantly contributed to the university’s swim team for five years. During his collegiate career, Coach El Kamash achieved remarkable success, securing an impressive 16 Western Athletic Conference Gold medals and qualifying for the 2018 NCAA Championships.

Beyond his collegiate achievements, Coach El Kamash has also competed on the international stage. His accomplishments include qualifying for the 2013 World Junior Championships, winning gold and silver medals at the 2015 All African Games, and reaching the final at the 2016 Doha World Cup stop, where he set Egyptian national records in the 50 and 100 freestyle. He further qualified for the 2016 Windsor FINA World Swimming Championships and achieved Olympic B-cuts for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. These high-level experiences provide him with invaluable insights into the demands of competitive swimming and the pathways to peak performance.

In 2020, Coach El Kamash broadened his coaching experience by serving with the Egyptian Naval Forces for 17 months, where he coached specialized swimming techniques to Navy Seals. This unique role highlights his adaptability and his ability to effectively instruct diverse groups in achieving specific performance goals.

The Swim Team’s leadership is enthusiastic about this appointment. “We are incredibly excited to welcome Mazen as our new Head Coach,” said Tim Teeter, Executive Director of The Swim Team. “His exceptional athletic background, combined with his diverse coaching experience, makes him the ideal person to lead our talented swimmers. We believe his passion and knowledge will be instrumental in fostering their growth and achieving new levels of success.”

Bradley Schumacher, President of The Swim Team, echoed this sentiment. “Mazen’s achievements speak for themselves, and his commitment to excellence both in and out of the pool aligns perfectly with the values of The Swim Team. His experience at the highest levels of competition, coupled with his coaching acumen, will be a tremendous asset to our athletes. We are confident that under his guidance, The Swim Team will continue to thrive and make a significant impact in the Southern California swimming community.”

The Swim Team community eagerly anticipates the future under Coach El Kamash’s leadership and looks forward to a successful season ahead. For more information about The Swim Team, you can visit theswimteam.com.