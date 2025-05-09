Panama Announces Roster for PanAm Aquatics Championships in Medellín

Courtesy: Panama Swimming Federation

Panama has revealed its roster for the upcoming PanAm Aquatics Championships in Medellín, featuring a mix of seasoned international competitors and rising young talent.

Leading the squad are World Championship veterans Andrey Villarreal and Valentina Howell, whose experience will provide a strong foundation for the team. They are joined by 2023 World Junior Championship participants Karla Carrizo and Roger Moscote.

Also representing Panama are promising young swimmers Alessa Guerrero and José Moscote, highlighting the depth of emerging talent in the national program.

The 15-athlete delegation draws from four different clubs, underscoring the strength and collaboration across Panama’s swimming community.

The PanAm Aquatics Championships serve as a crucial competition in the international calendar, and Panama’s swimmers will be aiming to deliver standout performances in Medellín.

Team coaches will be Angela Fong, Carlos Gonzalez and Francisco Paez.