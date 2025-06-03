Canadian Junior Record Holder Hudson Frayn Commits To Simon Fraser (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hudson Frayn, who helped set a Canadian junior record in the mixed 13–15 4×100 medley relay at the 2023 Canadian Championships, will continue his swimming career at Simon Fraser University in the fall of 2025. A student at Charles Spencer High School in Grande Prairie, Alberta, Frayn trains with the Grande Prairie Piranhas and specializes in breaststroke.

In 2024, Frayn was selected for Swim Alberta’s Team Aspire. He has earned Pursuit of Excellence Awards, including the Come Fly With Me and Bob Neufeld Scholarships. He was also named Most Dedicated Swimmer at the 2024 Grande Prairie Piranhas award ceremony.

“I am happy to announce my verbal commitment to Simon Fraser University for 2025. I want to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for their support and encouragement, which have helped me reach this milestone. I’m excited to join the SFU community and pursue both my academic and athletic goals as a member of the swim team. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey! Go Red Leafs! 🍁”

Frayn posted several lifetime bests in long course events at the Mel Zajac Jr. International in May. He set new personal records in prelims of the 100 free (55.91), 100 breast (1:04.67), 50 breast (29.40), and 50 fly (27.17), and added another in the finals of the 200 breast (2:25.62). He also placed 4th in both the 50 breast (29.54) and 100 breast (1:04.69), and 7th in the 200 breast.

Frayn secured personal bests in short course meter breaststroke events at the 2024 Ontario Junior International meet in December. His prelims times in the 50 breast (29.28), 100 breast (1:04.07), and 200 breast (2:22.46) remain lifetime bests. He placed 9th in the 50 breast (29.43) and 18th in the 100 breast (1:04.60).

At the 2024 Speedo Canadian Championships (LCM) in July, Frayn was a finalist in the 50 breast (29.67), placing 9th. He also set a lifetime best in the 50 free during prelims with a time of 24.94.

Top Times

Event LCM SCY Conversion 50 Free 24.94 21.74 100 Free 55.91 48.92 100 Breast 1:04.67 56.45 200 Breast 2:25.62 2:07.58

Simon Fraser University, located in British Columbia, Canada, competes at the NCAA Division II level. The team placed 3rd at the 2025 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) Championships. Frayn has strong potential to make an impact on the program. His converted 100 breast time would have qualified for the ‘A’ final at the 2025 RMAC Championships, while his converted 200 breast time would have placed him in the ‘B’ final.

Simon Fraser is particularly strong in breaststroke. At the 2025 RMAC Championships, four swimmers made the ‘A’ final in the 100 breast, with junior Marcus Mak taking 1st place (54.21). In the 200 breast, three Simon Fraser swimmers reached the ‘A’ final, including junior Thomas Bakica, who tied for 1st with a time of 2:01.57.

Frayn will join a roster of swimmers who are primarily from Canada. Simon Fraser is the only Canadian university that competes in the NCAA.

