Minnesota State Champion Haley Zelen Commits to the University of Wisconsin

2021 Minnesota AA State Champion Haley Zelen of Shakopee High School and the South Metro Storm Swim Club has given her verbal commitment to swim at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, beginning in the fall of 2023.

I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my

academic and athletic career at the University of Wisconsin-Madison!

Thanks to all of my friends, family and coaches who supported me along

the way. Go Badgers!!!

Zelen won the 100 freestyle at the 2021 Minnesota Girl’s AA State Championships in a time of 50.54, almost exactly matching her 50.53 from prelims. Zelen also placed 7th in the 200 freestyle with a 1:51.36, and contributed a 24.71 butterfly split to Shakopee’s 200 medley relay, which placed 6th, and contributed a 50.01 on Shakopee’s 400 freestyle relay, which placed 2nd.

At the 2022 Minnesota Senior Short Course State Championships in March, Zelen placed 2nd in the 100 butterfly (55.69), 2nd in the 100 freestyle (51.36), 14th in the 100 IM (1:00.12), and 17th in the 200 freestyle (1:52.94).

Zelen’s lifetime bests would have ranked her 7th in the 50 freestyle on the 2021-2022 Wisconsin women’s swim team, with her 100 fly also ranking 7th among the lady Badgers and her 100 freestyle ranking 8th.

The Badger women placed 4th at the 2022 B1G Championships, as well as 17th at the 2022 NCAA Championships.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 23.76 (23.12 relay split)

100 free – 50.53 (50.01 relay split)

200 free – 1:51.63

50 fly – 25.90 (24.71 relay split)

100 fly – 55.69

Zelen joins the Wisconsin class of 2027 with Hailey Tierney, Kit Schneider, and Maddie Waggoner.

