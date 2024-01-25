Jack Alexy Pleased with Cal Bears Moving, and Racing, as a Unit

#1/#16 ARIZONA STATE @ #2/#11 CAL

January 20, 2024

Spieker Aquatics Complex Berkeley, California

Live Results available on Meet Mobile: “California vs. Arizona State”

SCY (25 yards)

Live Recap

Cal Junior Jack Alexy took a victory in the 100 free on Saturday vs ASU, placed 2nd in the 50 free behind teammate Bjorn Seeliger, and swam key legs on both 200 free and medley relays. Alexy was happy with not only his swims but how the team as a whole was swimming this weekend, tying the red-hot Arizona State men in this January dual.